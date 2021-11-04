At the urging of then-mayor Martin J. Walsh, a new position was created in May 2016, placing her in charge of the crimes against children unit, as well as human trafficking.

Long told jurors that Donna Gavin successfully ran the department’s human trafficking unit for six years as a sergeant and was recognized as an expert on the crime when she was tapped to return to the unit following her promotion to lieutenant detective.

Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long testified Thursday at a federal discrimination trial that has cast a spotlight on the treatment of women as they climb the ranks of the city’s male-dominated police force.

Long, who was then superintendent overseeing the Bureau of Investigative Services, said he was unaware of any problems with Gavin’s performance and was surprised when her direct supervisor, Captain Mark Hayes, urged him to remove her from her new job after just two months. He said Hayes then sent him and other members of the department a flurry of e-mails over the following months indicating an ongoing conflict with Gavin.

Long said it was “not a good look” when Hayes sent a group e-mail to Gavin and her superiors and subordinates in November 2016, warning her that he was transferring two experienced female detectives out of the human trafficking unit over her objections.

“Do not call Mayor [Marty] Walsh to try to stop this transfer,” Hayes wrote in the e-mail, which was shown to jurors. “The police commissioner has already spoken to the mayor, and this transfer is going to occur.”

An hour after Hayes sent the group e-mail, Long, who was a superintendent at the time, said he received a private e-mail from then-commissioner William Evans, who wrote, “Wish Mark did not do this. Y email. It looks terrible and creates a paper trail.”

In court Thursday, the second week of Gavin’s civil trial against Hayes and the city of Boston, her attorney, Nicholas Carter, asked Long if he agreed that the e-mail was “terrible.”

“I didn’t think it was necessary,” said Long, adding that Hayes had created tension within the unit with the e-mail.

“Do you think it might have been viewed by her unit as a threat?” Carter asked.

“Yes,” Long said.

Long said he didn’t believe Hayes’ lengthy e-mail had undermined Gavin’s authority with her unit, but said, “I wouldn’t have done it. It’s not a good look.”

Gavin, a 35-year veteran of the force and its only female lieutenant detective, has accused Hayes and the City of Boston of gender discrimination, creating a hostile work environment, and retaliating against her after she filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Discrimination.

Gavin testified last week that Hayes treated her differently than her male counterparts by conducting secret audits of her cases, micromanaging her work, and constantly undermining her with subordinates and superiors. She said she was assigned to a cubicle, making her the only lieutenant detective in the department without a private office for nearly a year. After she complained to the union, an office was constructed for her.

Hayes, a 36-year veteran of the force, testified earlier this week that he had serious concerns about Gavin’s work and believed she tried to use her political connections to bypass his authority. He said he began compiling a log, documenting his concerns, and filed a complaint against Gavin shortly after she filed hers against him.

While testifying for several hours Thursday, Long, who has been acting commissioner for nine months, said Hayes had violated police regulations by sending an e-mail to Gavin’s coworkers in May 2017, announcing that she had filed an MCAD complaint against him. A regulation, Long said, prohibits employees from disclosing complaints in an effort to encourage people to come forward and protect their confidentiality. Long said he told Hayes to stop sending e-mails related to Gavin.

Gavin and Hayes both continued to work at the Dee Kennedy Family Justice Center, where Hayes continued to oversee four units — including those supervised by Gavin — for two years after the complaints were filed, Long said. However, she was removed from his command and reported to a deputy superintendent.

Long acknowledged that Hayes continued to supervise the detectives who worked in Gavin’s unit until 2019, despite concerns that detectives were bypassing her command and reporting directly to Hayes.

Gavin’s lawyer grilled Long about whether he did anything to protect her from Hayes.

“”There were a lot of different people involved in the decision process,” said Long, adding that Hayes and Gavin were transferred on the same day in 2019. Hayes was moved to headquarters, overseeing five units as head of the forensics division, while Gavin was moved to the police academy to oversee grading of new recruits, a job she later called a demotion that took her away from her passion investigating crimes against women and children.

During questioning, Long acknowledged that a month after Gavin’s transfer, three high-ranking male detectives who had worked alongside Gavin at the Family Justice Center were transferred out of their units at the request of Superintendent Sharon Dottin.

“The conversation I had with the commissioner at the time was she [Dottin] felt they were disrespectful and she wanted them gone,” Long said.





Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.