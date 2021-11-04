Fashion advice was offered Thursday from that hotbed of haute couture — meteorologists at the National Weather Service.
“Dress warm if you are going out this morning!,” forecasters tweeted.
Overnight temperatures across large swatches of Massachusetts and Rhode Island dropped into the 20s, the weather service reported.
“Freezing temperatures inland, in the upper teens and 20s, while coastal areas start the day in the 30s,” forecasters tweeted around 4 a.m.
Natick crossed into the freezing zone at 28 degrees, Taunton dropped to 27 degrees and in Barrington R.I., it was 31 degrees, forecasters wrote.
Freezing temperatures inland, in the upper teens and 20s, while coastal areas start the day in the 30s. Dress warm if you are going out this morning! pic.twitter.com/3N8J16Ue7t— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 4, 2021
The forecast itself includes another fashion suggestion: Sunglasses also will be needed Thursday.
“Following a chilly start with widespread sub-freezing overnight lows across the interior, a rather cool day is in store with a mix of sun and clouds,” forecasters wrote.
After the chilly start, expect mostly sunny skies and high temps of 46 to 52. Bundle up if you go outside. pic.twitter.com/wgqD6GqjAt— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 4, 2021
On Friday, winds will increase, reaching some 25 miles an hour on the South Coast and Cape Cod, but daytime temperatures across the region will be in the 50s.
“A seasonably cool and dry day is expected,’' forecasters wrote.
The weekend promises to be warmer, sunny, and free of rain, according to the weather service.
[Extended Forecast] Mainly dry weather continues through early next week. We will need to watch a storm system by late in the weekend, but right now odds favor it passing far enough that we will remain dry. Slightly below normal temps will gradually moderate into early next week. pic.twitter.com/rAAbNA2xC1— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 3, 2021
