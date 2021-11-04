Overnight temperatures across large swatches of Massachusetts and Rhode Island dropped into the 20s, the weather service reported.

“Dress warm if you are going out this morning!,” forecasters tweeted.

Fashion advice was offered Thursday from that hotbed of haute couture — meteorologists at the National Weather Service.

“Freezing temperatures inland, in the upper teens and 20s, while coastal areas start the day in the 30s,” forecasters tweeted around 4 a.m.

Natick crossed into the freezing zone at 28 degrees, Taunton dropped to 27 degrees and in Barrington R.I., it was 31 degrees, forecasters wrote.

The forecast itself includes another fashion suggestion: Sunglasses also will be needed Thursday.

“Following a chilly start with widespread sub-freezing overnight lows across the interior, a rather cool day is in store with a mix of sun and clouds,” forecasters wrote.

On Friday, winds will increase, reaching some 25 miles an hour on the South Coast and Cape Cod, but daytime temperatures across the region will be in the 50s.

“A seasonably cool and dry day is expected,’' forecasters wrote.

The weekend promises to be warmer, sunny, and free of rain, according to the weather service.





