The charge carries a possible death sentence under federal law, but prosecutors said in Thursday’s filing that capital punishment in the Coleman case is off the table.

The government made its intentions known in a filing in US District Court in Boston, where defendant Louis D. Coleman III is charged with a sole count of kidnapping resulting in death. Coleman’s pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that they won’t seek the death penalty in their pending case against a former Providence man accused of abducting and killing 23-year-old Jassy Correia in February 2019 after she left a Boston nightclub.

“The United States hereby provides notice that it will not seek the death penalty against Defendant Louis Coleman,” said the brief filing from Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office. No reason was given for the decision not to pursue the death penalty.

“We are very pleased that the Department of Justice decided not to pursue the death penalty in this case,” said David P. Hoose, a lawyer for Coleman, in a statement. “The defense team has felt from the outset that this case was not appropriate for a capital prosecution. Mr. Coleman now looks forward to focusing on his trial which is scheduled at the end of February.”

A spokesperson for Mendell didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment.

Legal filings in the case have laid out a timeline of Correia’s movements after she left Venu, a nightclub in Boston’s Theater District, early on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Video surveillance showed that Correia “interacted with several people” around 2:14 a.m. on Tremont Street. Coleman approached her about two minutes later and began talking with her, an affidavit stated. Footage shows Correia and Coleman walking together and getting into Coleman’s car, according to legal filings.

Footage from Coleman’s apartment complex in Providence showed him pulling into the parking lot around 4:15 a.m.

He got out of his car and returned carrying a blanket, the affidavit stated. He then carried Correia into the apartment building, placing her on the floor and dragging her to an elevator. She was naked from the waist up, according to the affidavit. She was not moving and her body was limp.

On Feb. 26, 2019, the same day Correia’s father reported her missing, Coleman went to a Walgreens in Providence and bought three Tyvek suits, duct tape, two candles, electrical tape, a mask, surgical gloves, two pairs of safety goggles, an odor respirator, and CLN Release Bleach Bath, the filing said.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, Coleman entered his apartment with a large suitcase with bright blue piping. The suitcase appeared new, with its sales tags still on, the affidavit stated.

At 1:15 a.m., he wheeled the suitcase out of his building and lifted it, with some difficulty, into the trunk of his car, the affidavit said.

When he was apprehended later that afternoon in Delaware, his windshield was cracked in two spots on the passenger side. A legal filing said that when a Delaware trooper pulled Coleman over on Interstate 95 near Wilmington, Del., Coleman said “she’s in the trunk.”

Inside the trunk, a suitcase contained the body of Correia.

Coleman’s next hearing is slated for Nov. 12.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.