The suspects failed to find their cocaine — but they succeeded in getting the attention of law enforcement.

They grabbed him in Pawtucket and took him back to his home at gunpoint, demanding their missing cocaine. He didn’t have a key to his house, and he didn’t have the package, so they brought him back to his postal truck unharmed.

PROVIDENCE — Federal prosecutors say several men involved in a drug trafficking ring shipping kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island kidnapped an innocent mail carrier because they thought he’d stolen one of their packages.

In an indictment unsealed Thursday in U.S. District Court, five men are charged with allegedly participating in drug trafficking conspiracy, and four are charged with kidnapping.

Edgar Medina, 36, of Johnston, and Alijah Parsons, 29, Irving Medina, 31, Andres Garay, 35, and Ronald Hall, 39, all of Providence, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Edgar Medina, Parsons, Medina, and Garay are also indicted on charges of aiding and abetting kidnapping; and Irving Medina with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

As law enforcement investigated the kidnapping on June 1, postal inspectors discovered that several packages had been shipped from fictitious people and phony addresses in Puerto Rico to real addresses in Pawtucket, Cranston, Johnston, and Providence. The federal agents intercepted three more packages that were found to have a total of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine, according to the indictment.

So, postal inspectors arranged for controlled deliveries of the packages on June 8, while the recipient addresses were under surveillance by U.S. Postal Service Inspectors, members of the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, and the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force. As the packages were delivered, Edgar Medina, Garay, and Hall were arrested.

Law enforcement searched the suspects’ homes and vehicles and seized masks and a winter cap that fit the description of the alleged kidnappers, as well as batons, a set of brass knuckles, and a Taser.

