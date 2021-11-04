But to get a sense of what was different about this race from previous mayoral contests, it’s useful to drill down to the precinct level to see how each neighborhood voted. Here are some things we learned:

Wu’s victory was not close: Polls had predicted she would defeat City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George in a landslide of more than 30 points, and her actual vote share came in around 28 points higher than Essaibi George’s.

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu won a historic mayoral election on Tuesday by capturing a new coalition in Boston, breaking with a decades-long trend of winning City Hall by dominating parts of Dorchester, South Boston, West Roxbury, and Hyde Park.

The geography of Wu’s support looks different from that of Walsh’s

Wu dominated in the center of the city, capturing large victories in communities home predominantly to people of color. These same neighborhoods helped Walsh win the mayor’s office in 2013, giving him a narrow victory of just under 5,000 votes. Wu did much better here than Walsh, who in his 2017 re-election struggled in Roxbury and parts of Dorchester even as he handily defeated former city councilor Tito Jackson. Some of Wu’s best performances were in areas where Jackson had the most support. Wu dominated in parts of Roxbury and Jamaica Plain: She outperformed Essaibi George by a whopping 71 percentage points in Ward 11 and by 52 points in Ward 12. Walsh lost Wards 11 and 12 in 2017 with 42 and 39 percent of the vote, respectively.

.

Wu was weakest at the edges of the city, which were Walsh’s traditional base of support

Essaibi George, a Walsh ally, carried several of the former mayor’s strongholds on the edges of the city, including most of South Boston, parts of West Roxbury, and Neponset. Her base was mapped similarly — if more narrowly — to Walsh’s in 2017, it just wasn’t nearly enough. For instance, in Dorchester’s Ward 16, an area Walsh won with 80 percent of the vote in 2017, Essaibi George had her best showing of the night — but she did not match Walsh’s total, garnering only about 60 percent of the vote.

Wu won neighborhoods that had been carried by Walsh

Several sections of the city that supported Walsh in 2017 went for Wu in 2021, notably the North End, West End, Beacon Hill, and Chinatown, as well as parts of Charlestown, Allston/Brighton, and East Boston. Some of these neighborhoods favored Connolly in 2013 and then backed Walsh in 2017. What remains unclear is whether the change to Wu is because of her appeal to former Walsh voters, or if it’s the result of a rapidly changing city.

Nevertheless, the swing from Walsh to Wu raises an intriguing question: Who would have come out on top in a Walsh-Wu head-to-head race?

But overall, Wu performed well across nearly the entire city

While there were some areas Wu dominated and others where she was weaker, Wu’s support was ultimately widespread across the city. Of the city’s 22 wards, Wu carried every one except for three, which encompass South Boston and sections of Essaibi George’s native Dorchester. Even in the wards Essaibi George carried, there were pockets of Wu support at the precinct level. While Essaibi George won Dorchester’s Ward 16 overall, Wu outperformed her at one precinct by more than 35 points. Wu also won the Dorchester precinct where Essaibi George and Walsh grew up.

Wu’s support grew exponentially after September’s preliminary election

Wu won every single precinct that in September’s preliminary election had been carried by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilor Andrea Campbell, and the city’s former economic chief, John Barros. Wu even won 10 precincts in which Essaibi George had placed first in September. That growth gave Wu the highest vote total of any mayoral candidate in nearly 40 years.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano. Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan.