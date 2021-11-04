There still won’t be any frost in the week ahead for those of you right along the coast as a pattern of frostless nights continues unabated into the weekend. As a matter of fact, the weather looks very tranquil heading into next week. The exceptions to this are the chance for a couple of showers along the South Coast overnight as a storm moves out to sea. We do still have to watch a coastal storm early next week, which still appears it will not affect southern New England.

After a very warm and somewhat wet October, November turned cooler than average on Wednesday after beginning the month milder than average. Temperatures Thursday morning fell into the 30s for the first time in Boston this year, one of the latest on record.

The South Coast may be clipped by a few showers overnight into early Friday. Tropical Tidbits

This is a good time of the year to get things ready for what we all know lies ahead. The winter may turn out colder and snowier than average, or it could very well end up milder and less snowy. But it is going to snow, and it is going to be cold. It’s winter.

The next five days will be dry and seasonably mild in the afternoon after the cold sets in. NOAA

This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week, as earmarked by the National Weather Service. It’s the time of year they like to remind everyone what their advisories, watches, and warnings mean. The chart below is a good summary and something to keep handy as we head toward the colder months.

There are a series of weather watches, advisories, and warnings that can be issued from NOAA during the colder months. NOAA

Those of you who have lawn cleanups to do will find plenty of dry weather over the next week. Other preparations for winter could be re-caulking windows , doing some painting touch-up on a mild afternoon, and getting outdoor furniture stores covered.

Although there is very cold air building to the north and still warm air to the south, the jet stream is moving in what we call a zonal pattern.

The jet stream at about 30,000 feet is keeping the cold air locked in Canada for now. Tropical Tidbits

This means that the flow of air at the high levels of the atmosphere is not allowing the mixing of these air masses, which will preclude significant storms from developing. Any storminess that does develop tends to be weak and fast-moving.

Over time, the winds in the upper atmosphere will become more amplified, and storminess will ensue, but for now, let’s enjoy this calm before winter sets in.

New England has a high probability of warmer than average conditions during the second week of November. NOAA



