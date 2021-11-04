A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Brockton Wednesday night, authorities said.
Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office, said in a statement that Brockton police were called to the area of Prospect and Walnut streets around 7 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
When they arrived on scene, officers spotted a 2003 Honda Civic that had crashed into a utility pole, the statement said. Inside the vehicle was the victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement.
The man was taken first to Good Samaritan Hospital and then medflighted to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning, Stone said.
“He is not being identified at this time,” Stone continued. “The investigation is active and ongoing by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police.”
