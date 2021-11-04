A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Brockton Wednesday night, authorities said.

Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office, said in a statement that Brockton police were called to the area of Prospect and Walnut streets around 7 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When they arrived on scene, officers spotted a 2003 Honda Civic that had crashed into a utility pole, the statement said. Inside the vehicle was the victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the statement.