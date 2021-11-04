A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in a Fall River convenience store last month, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

Nelson F. Coelho, 37, of Fall River is being charged with murder, attempted armed and masked robbery, and carrying an illegal firearm related to the shooting death of 54-year-old Lal Kishor Mahaseth, Quinn’s office announced Thursday.

On the night of Oct. 18, Mahaseth was found on the floor behind the counter bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound at the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., and was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.