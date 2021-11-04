A man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in a Fall River convenience store last month, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.
Nelson F. Coelho, 37, of Fall River is being charged with murder, attempted armed and masked robbery, and carrying an illegal firearm related to the shooting death of 54-year-old Lal Kishor Mahaseth, Quinn’s office announced Thursday.
On the night of Oct. 18, Mahaseth was found on the floor behind the counter bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound at the Stop N Save convenience store at 201 Rock St., and was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Coelho is already in custody after being arrested on Oct. 26 in connection to a separate Fall River armed robbery and was in Fall River District Court Thursday for a pre-scheduled dangerousness hearing, Quinn’s office said.
“However, due to the filing of the new murder charge, that hearing will not go forward,” Quinn’s office said in a statement. “If a defense attorney qualified to handle murder cases is available, the defendant will be arraigned today on the new charges in Fall River District Court. It is unclear at this time whether the arraignment will occur today.”
Coelho is already facing charges of armed and masked robbery, two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and two counts of trespassing in connection to an Oct. 17 robbery at the 7 Days Food Mart, which is located just blocks away from the convenience store where Mahaseth was shot, Quinn’s office said.
