A man died Thursday after the SUV he was driving on Maple Street in Mendon rear-ended a vehicle, and kept going before striking a tree and rolling over, police said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Maple and Hastings streets, where police and fire personnel responded at 12:51 p.m. to a report of a crash, police said in a statement.

The man was driving a 2011 Nissan Rouge eastbound on Maple Street when he crashed into the back of a 2019 Hyundai Kona, the statement said. He continued going until he crashed into the trunk of a tree, and the vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to police.