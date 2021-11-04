A man died Thursday after the SUV he was driving on Maple Street in Mendon rear-ended a vehicle, and kept going before striking a tree and rolling over, police said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Maple and Hastings streets, where police and fire personnel responded at 12:51 p.m. to a report of a crash, police said in a statement.
The man was driving a 2011 Nissan Rouge eastbound on Maple Street when he crashed into the back of a 2019 Hyundai Kona, the statement said. He continued going until he crashed into the trunk of a tree, and the vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to police.
He was trapped inside the vehicle and was extricated by firefighters. He was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center, where he died, the statement said.
He was not immediately identified.
The man who was driving the Hyundai was not injured. The vehicle sustained damage, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
