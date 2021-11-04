MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the bus was stopped when it was hit by the truck. There were no passengers on board at the time, he said.

An MBTA driver was injured Wednesday night after a truck sideswiped a bus in Everett, MBTA officials said.

The bus driver was treated for an arm injury, and the driver of the truck was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, he said.

The incident was reported around 11:35 p.m., according to MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battison.

