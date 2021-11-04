A few mourners, some wearing the team memorabilia, began trickling into the chapel shortly after 2 p.m. Some signed large poster boards outside the front door, leaving notes for the late icon.

The wake was held at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial on Moody Street in Waltham.

Clad in Red Sox jackets and hats, mourners gathered in Waltham Thursday for the public wake for Red Sox Hall of Famer and longtime broadcaster Jerry Remy , who died Oct. 30 at the age of 68.

“God bless uncle Remy,” one person wrote. “A beautiful man who led a beautiful life,” wrote another.

Advertisement

Ryan Brazell of Medford left a message during a public wake for Jerry Remy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Inside the funeral home, bouquets of flowers guided attendees through six decades of memories — Remy’s old game notes, the team’s 1978 starting roster with notes scribbled on the side, and original baseball cards. Two TVs played a loop of his signature moments, like the late broadcaster’s air guitar warm up routine.

At the front of the room stood a painting of him from his playing years, framed by flowers and his hall of fame plaque. Beneath the painting, a home plate.

Charlene Sawyer walked out of the funeral home, handkerchief in hand wiping away tears. She drove an hour from Gloucester to pay her respects to “someone you really felt like you knew, even if you didn’t actually know him.”

“What’s funny is I don’t always remember what took place on the field when I think about the games — he just had such a silly personality,” she said.

Sawyer became a Red Sox fan after moving to Somerville in 1995. She “got hooked” watching Pedro Martinez send fastballs whizzing by batters while sitting in a bar one night. While she never saw him play, she said she’ll never forget his razor-sharp analysis and his hijinks in the booth.

Advertisement

“It’s been weird, the last few months without him,” said Sawyer. “I miss him. I think we all miss him.”

Visitors pay their respects during a public wake for Jerry Remy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

John Leger, 60, was visiting a client in Needham when he heard about the wake on the radio and decided to drop by. Losing Remy, he said, was like losing an uncle.

“That’s the kind of pain I feel,” said Leger, who lives in Littleton.

“He’s unlike any other broadcaster,” Leger said. “He was genuine, sincere, and you sense that he’s a fan like us. A lot of us appreciate a hometown broadcaster who’s also a fan of the team. And you could tell that he was.”

Leger grew up watching the Red Sox and listening to Remy’s calls. His favorite games were the lopsided ones, when Remy and Dennis Eckersley “would go a bit off the rails.”

“That was world class entertainment,” he said. “The Sox could be getting pounded and I couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.”

Asked his favorite memory of Remy, he responded “that’s like asking me to pick my favorite Beatles song. There are so many that I think of over the years. He was just a master of his craft.”

Nicknamed “The RemDawg” by play-by-play partner Sean McDonough in the 1990s, Remy became a cultural icon during the franchise’s early 2000s renaissance, a welcome nightly visitor in fans’ living rooms across New England. He was elected to the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2006.

Fun-loving and quick with a wisecrack that drew guffaws from a play-by-play partner, Remy came across to viewers as “the guy you’d like to have a beer with after the game,” Red Sox chairman Tom Werner once said.

Advertisement

But it was Remy’s ahead-of-the-curve analysis that set him apart from other color commentators.

Though he hit only seven home runs during his major league career, he could break down a swing on air with the best of them, and he was peerless at anticipating pitches and steals.

Visitors watched a video during a public wake for Jerry Remy. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Before he ascended to the broadcast booth, Remy’s boyhood obsession with baseball while growing up in Somerset helped him soar to uniquely personal heights: starting for his favorite team.

“In Somerset, let’s face it, the big leagues means Fenway,” he told the Globe in 1978, after he was traded to the Red Sox in 1977.

Remy also endured wrenching lows that were headline news, and which he addressed in his 2019 memoir “If These Walls Could Talk”: the cancer recurrences, his struggles with depression, and his son Jared Remy’s conviction for murdering his fiancée, Jennifer Martel.

Remy struggled with his health for more than a decade. A smoker since he was 16, he had been diagnosed with cancer in November 2008 and required surgery to remove a small cancerous area from his lung.

While recovering through the winter, he endured an infection and a bout of pneumonia, a grueling process that left him in the throes of depression. In April 2009, he took a leave of absence from the booth to be treated for depression, returning in August.

Advertisement

Remy required treatment again early in 2013 when cancer was discovered in a different area of his lung during a routine checkup. But his frame of mind remained healthy.

“I’m very upbeat and positive about it,” he said that April. “Before, the depression was harder than the cancer was. The timing was a lot of it because I was missing games and that bothered me.”

Remy revealed in February 2017 that his lung cancer had returned during the holidays. But he was on his usual perch in the broadcast booth on Opening Day and was scheduled to work 115 games that season. In June, however, he required cancer surgery and chemotherapy.

Remy remained resolute through a sixth cancer diagnosis in August 2018, which caused him to miss the Sox’s run to the World Series title, and he returned to the broadcast booth the next spring training.

He took a leave of absence in early August this year to be treated for a recurrence of lung cancer. While Remy didn’t make it back to the broadcast booth after that, he returned to Fenway Park Oct. 5 to throw out the ceremonial first pitch for the AL Wild Card Game with the Yankees.

“It’s not easy,” he said during one emotional conversation with reporters at Fenway Park in 2017 about his health issues. “Look, I’ve been through a lot for a long period of time, but you know, life goes on. I’ve got baseball to keep me occupied. It keeps my mind occupied. I’m strong. I feel strong and I don’t feel there’s anything that can stop me.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.