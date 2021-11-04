Boston police are investigating a shooting that took place in Roxbury Thursday afternoon.
Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said at 1:32 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2360 Washington St. in Roxbury. Boston EMS also responded and one victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made, she said.
Boston police did not provide any details about the victim.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.