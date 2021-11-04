Boston police are investigating a shooting that took place in Roxbury Thursday afternoon.

Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said at 1:32 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2360 Washington St. in Roxbury. Boston EMS also responded and one victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made, she said.