The Cape Cod Times, citing FAA records, reported that Mills lived in Woburn and owned a 1979 Piper PA-28, the same make and model plane that vanished Sunday.

A Coast Guard spokeswoman confirmed his name and age but said she didn’t have information on his hometown.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday identified the missing pilot of the small plane that disappeared over the weekend, prompting a 55-hour search in waters off Nauset Beach in Orleans, as 67-year-old Roger Mills.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that officials had suspended the search for Mills’s plane. The search had been launched after the plane failed to arrive in Chatham on Sunday as planned after taking off from Reading Regional Airport in Reading, Pa.

Advertisement

In a statement, the guard said the unsuccessful search for the Piper 28 aircraft was suspended at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The search had been concentrated in the vicinity of Nauset Beach in Orleans.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that crews searched for a total of 55 hours, covering more than 2,076 square miles. But there was no sign of the aircraft or Mills.

The plane was reported missing just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple entities participated in the subsequent search, including a Coast Guard Station Chatham 45-foot response boat crew; Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, MH-60 Jayhawk crew; Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod, HC-144 Ocean Sentry fixed-wing crew; Coast Guard Cutter Spencer (WMEC 905) crew; Coast Guard Cutter Sanibel (WPB 1312) crew; Coast Guard Cutter Tybee (WPB 1330) crew; the harbormasters of Chatham, Harwich, and Orleans; and two “additional local assets, including [a] towboat,” the statement said.

A friend of the pilot contacted the US Air Force Sunday night, leading to the search about 4.5 miles east of Sampson Island.

The plane’s last transponder signal was picked up over the open ocean, where waters are between 50 and 80 feet deep, said Stuart F.X. Smith, Chatham harbormaster. It was descending at about 4,000 feet per minute, officials said.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.