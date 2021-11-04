Neither boy was arrested, and no charges have been filed, Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a Boston police spokesman, said Thursday night. The investigation is still ongoing, Boyle said.

A staff member at the John W. McCormack Middle School in Dorchester suffered a minor injury Thursday while trying to break up a fistfight between two boys, one of whom was carrying a knife, Boston police said.

The incident came one day after a 16-year-old female student at another Dorchester school, the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion School, was arrested for a violent attack on the principal and a staff member that has deeply upset faculty, staff and parents.

Advertisement

A Boston police officer was dispatched to the McCormack School at 1:40 p.m. for a report of an assault and battery and a person carrying a knife, according to a police report.

The officer spoke with school security specialists upon his arrival and learned that school staff had intervened and separated two students who were fighting around 10:15 a.m., according to the report.

One staff member hit his head on a locker as he restrained a student, causing “a minor laceration to his ear,” the report said. As the staff member held the boy facedown on the floor, an orange and black folding knife with the blade extended and locked fell from the boy’s pants pocket, according to the report.

The staff member later drove himself to a hospital for medical care and then drove home, the report said. Another staff member subdued the other boy in the altercation , according to the report.

The school security specialists told police there was no history of violence between the two students.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.