The civil lawsuit only identifies the alleged abuser as “Brother James,” but Martino worked at the LaSalle School at the same time the alleged abuse occurred from 1987 to 1989. According to Martino’s LinkedIn page, he served as assistant executive director from 1987 to 2001 and then as president from 2001 through June 2004.

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Brother James Martino, who has led Ocean Tides School in Narragansett since 2015, has been placed on leave after two men in New York filed a lawsuit alleging someone by the name of “Brother James” had sexually abused them while they were students at the LaSalle School in Albany in the late 1980s.

Ocean Tides placed Martino on temporary leave “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a letter sent to parents on Oct. 22 by Gregory Bertles, chair of the school’s board of trustees. He made clear in the letter to parents that “this is not a criminal proceeding.”

Bertles wrote in the letter that Martino “categorically denies the allegations.” Martino could not be reached for comment.

Brian Sullivan, who previously served as Ocean Tides’ director of administration and residential counselor, will take over as acting president. Ocean Tides is a Lasallian alternative day school and residential program for boys.

The LaSalle School in Albany was founded in 1854 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers to “serve abandoned and orphaned boys.” According to local news reports, the LaSalle School has had several issues regarding sexual assault allegations over the years. In 2016, a former teacher was indicted in Albany County Court on charges that she raped one of her students.

From 1969 to 1998, there were 18 complaints and six alleged perpetrators at the school after the New York State Child Victims Act wiped away decades of silence in the Catholic Church and an investigation exposed abuse cases across the state in April 2021.

This most recent civil lawsuit, which was filed in August against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, the Brothers of the Christian Schools District of Eastern North America (DENA) and the La Salle School of Albany, described one of the plaintiffs as being between 15 and 16 years old and the other being between 12 and 14 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse in the late 1980s.

The two plaintiffs, now adults, accused Brother James of calling them down into the basement of the school where he would fondle, touch, sexually abuse, and molest them, according to the lawsuit.

Kelly Brennan, a spokeswoman for the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families, told the Globe Thursday the DCYF administration was made aware of the civil lawsuit filed in Albany on Oct. 14.

“The DCYF promptly notified the Chief Judge of the Family Court and the Child Advocate of the report. In addition, DCYF notified the Rhode Island State Police and initiated a child well-being and safety review of all children residing at Ocean Tides,” said Brennan. As part of the review, Brennan said DCYF contacted law enforcement and child welfare authorities in Albany.

And to date, she said the agency has not received “any documentation of investigations into the allegations as referenced in the complaint.”

Brennan confirmed the allegations are not related to any youth who reside at Ocean Tides in Narragansett, but said the state agency interviewed all youth living at the Narragansett school to “assess their safety and well-being.” During the department’s review, she said there have been “no disclosures or allegations of maltreatment of the youth currently in residence at Ocean Tides.”

On Oct. 15, DCYF allegedly sent correspondence to the Board of Directors for Ocean Tides, confirming that Martino should continue to reside off the Ocean Tides campus and “not have any direct contact with youth at the site.”

On Oct. 21, the board notified DCYF that Martino was taking a leave of absence from his position.

Bertles wrote to parents, “The Board will continue to review its response to this situation as more information becomes available while at all times keeping the safety of our students paramount.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.