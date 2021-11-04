Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 144.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I don’t know why, but the mini M&M’S clearly taste better than regular M&M’S. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Fully vaccinated: 742,903 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 267

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 100

Total deaths: 2,881

More stats from the R.I. Department of HealthGlobe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resourcesSubscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

The first decision US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has to make when he travels to Glasgow today for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26): Celtic or Rangers?

Advertisement

Soccer might not be the senator’s sweet spot, but there’s no one in the US Senate who thinks more about climate change, so it makes sense that he’ll be making this trip across the pond.

According to spokeswoman Meaghan McCabe, Whitehouse is traveling with US Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico. They’re expected to meet with senior representatives from several foreign governments, including France and Brazil, on Friday.

Whitehouse is also expected to meet with Scottish government officials to discuss offshore wind, presumably to tout the cluster of wind-related companies that are now calling Rhode Island home.

Saturday appears to be a big day. Whitehouse plans to meet with senior Chinese officials, and then with former secretary of state and senator John Kerry, who is now President Joe Biden’s special presidential envoy for climate. Whitehouse is also expected to speak on a panel about the role Congress will play in stepping up America’s climate ambitions.

He’ll wrap his trip up with a speech at a World Wildlife Fund event on Sunday, and return to the US on Monday.

Advertisement

And here’s one bonus tip for the senator: if you get a little homesick for Federal Hill-quality Italian food, I have family who recently opened Leonardo’s Glasgow. I’m told the meatballs are 👨‍🍳💋.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On this week’s edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Brown University professor Emily Oster about kids, COVID-19, and vaccines. Read more.

⚓ If you’re planning on cranberry mules, endless bottles of cabernet sauvignon, or scotch on the rocks this holiday season, you might want to start stocking up on your favorites. Read more.

⚓ Advocates say proposed rules for the new essential caregiver law would actually weaken the law. Read more.

⚓ State officials, the city of Newport and a hotel developer on Wednesday announced a preliminary agreement to remove obstructions of a right-of-way to the shore on Lee’s Wharf. Read more.

⚓ If you’re a parent, Alexa Gagosz has an excellent guide to getting your kids vaccinated. Read more.

⚓ City Councilman John Goncalves has an opinion piece in the Globe calling on Brown University to do more for Providence. Read more.

Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

Also in the Globe

⚓ If they pass both bills and are able to trumpet the benefits to the American people — things like free preschool, money to pay for child care, and repairs to roads and bridges — Democrats hope that voters will forget how messy the legislative process has been and focus on what it produced. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ The emotions and opinions from parents of young children who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine are running strong and across the spectrum, from all-in to adamantly opposed. Read more.

⚓ It sure looks like the Patriots got it right by drafting (and then starting) Mac Jones at quarterback. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you. Please help us continue our mission with a subscription to the Globe. Here’s a special deal for Rhode Island.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

⚓ The US Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the nomination of Zachary A. Cunha to be Rhode Island’s US attorney at 9 a.m.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding a public input session on their Rhode Island 2030 plan at Innovate Newport at 5 p.m.

⚓ The special legislative commission on shoreline access (AKA the Brian Amaral committee) meets at 2 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Globe is hosting a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. featuring acclaimed scientist, astronaut, and explorer Dr. Kathy Sullivan. You can RSVP here.

My previous column

Finally, there’s a sensible idea for public transportation in Providence.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Advertisement

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Brown University professor Emily Oster about COVID-19, schools, and vaccines for kids. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Boston Globe App

You can get alerts about Rhode Island news on the Globe’s app (iOS and Android). Just tap the gear icon, then “Edit Alert Settings,” and choose Rhode Island.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow. Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.