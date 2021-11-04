Mercer is a 12th-grader at the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester where the 61-year-old Lampron was attacked Wednesday, allegedly by a 16-year-old female student who faces arraignment in Boston Juvenile Court.

The violent assault on Principal Patricia Lampron is symptomatic of the emotional harm from the pandemic and underscores the need to improve how teachers and students deal with emotional turbulence in Boston’s schools, according to Xyra Mercer, the student representative on the School Committee.

Lampron was knocked unconscious during the assault, which took place at dismissal time and was witnessed by students and staff, some as young as second-graders, authorities said. A Boston police officer assigned to the school was alerted to the attack about 2:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene to find Lampron on the ground and school staff tending to her, police said.

Advertisement

The 16-year-old girl was taken into custody at the scene. She faces three charges of juvenile delinquency: one count of assault and battery on a person over age 60 causing serious injury and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee, according to police.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius (left) took a selfie with Henderson Inclusion School Principal Patricia Lampron (right) during the school's graduation ceremony at Fenway Park on June 6. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Lampron suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized Wednesday night, officials said.

“Anyone who knows her knows how passionate she is about this school, it’s students and the Henderson School community ... She will need time and support to recover from her injuries,’' her family wrote on social media. “She wants everyone to know that there is NO place for violence in our schools.”

Mercer, in a Globe interview Thursday, said she and her peers believe new approaches must be found by staffers to respond to emotionally charged incidents happening in schools, sometimes as a result of the social isolation of the pandemic.

“Social-emotional training for BPS employees [is needed] to prevent situations like this occurring ever again with more restorative practice being used as well,’' she said. “Some students don’t have the best living situation or life in general and when teachers and staff suspend or kick the student out without having some kind of sit-down talk or intervention, sadly bad things happen.”

Advertisement

At the insistence of parents, the Henderson School is closed Thursday and Superintendent Brenda Casselius has said the system will “ensure the safety of everyone at the Henderson.”

But the intensity of the violence against Lampron, who lay covered with a blanket on the school steps for a period of time, has left one Henderson parent wondering if it will now be safe for her child.

Latoya Gayle, whose son is a first-grader at the Henderson School’s lower campus, said the violent attack at the upper school on Wednesday was very disturbing.

“Who can predict something like this will happen,” she said. “I want more details about what happened and why it happened and how they will keep kids safe.”

She also expressed concern for the well-being of students, staff, and parents at the upper school, especially those who witnessed the beating.

“Kids feel like school is a safe place and that has been taken away. How do we make those kids feel safe again at school?” she said. “Hopefully the principal will be OK and the kids will be OK and won’t be too traumatized by this.”

In a statement, Erik Berg, vice president of the Boston Teachers Union, expressed its support for Lampron and a second staff member assault during the incident.

Advertisement

“We support the plan to deploy additional counseling support to the Henderson and will continue to advocate for more counseling staff across our schools on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “It is important to affirm that educators, parents, students, administrators, and the community are in strong agreement that violence of any kind in our schools is always unacceptable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis. Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.