“These are child sexual abuse images,” Yelle, the commander of the state police’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force, testified to a state House committee this year.

At the time, in March 2020, the images were perfectly legal. They weren’t technically pornography, but were “child erotica,” images of partially clothed minors that are used by adults for sexual arousal. The term “child erotica” obscured how problematic the images are, Lt. Eric Yelle told legislators.

PROVIDENCE — The images were so disturbing that when the state police lieutenant brought a portfolio of examples to the General Assembly to underscore how horrific they are, some legislators turned away in disgust, or could not look in the first place.

Yelle’s advocacy worked, though it took a few tries. The General Assembly this year passed the bill banning child erotica. And Governor Dan McKee, over the objections of the state’s American Civil Liberties Union and LGBTQ groups, who warned of its vagueness and its potential unintended consequences, signed it into law in July of this year.

It is now being used for the first time in Rhode Island, in a case against a Providence priest: Father James Jackson, 66, of St. Mary’s Church on Broadway is the first person in Rhode Island to be charged with child erotica, a misdemeanor, according to a spokesman for the state court system. That’s in addition to charges of possessing and transferring child pornography, which are felonies.

He was charged on Saturday after an investigation by Yelle’s team in the Rhode Island State Police.

The prosecution may well become an early test for a law that seeks to tackle an exploding problem: the exploitation of children online.

“Let’s face it, this is something that’s despicable,” said state Representative Thomas Noret, a Democrat of Coventry who sponsored the legislation in the House. “We shouldn’t be dealing with this.”

Among other things, critics of the child erotica law say the state’s existing child pornogrpahy statute is adequate.

For Noret, though, there was a glaring and troubling gap. To be illegal to possess under the state’s child pornography law, the images had to depict children engaging in what the law defines as “graphic sexual intercourse” — it’s rape when a minor is involved, of course, but these are the terms the law uses — or a “graphic or lascivious” exhibition of the genitals or pubic area.

Child erotica images, under the new state law, don’t necessarily involve full nudity, intercourse or display of genitals. But they’re still images that no adult should use for their sexual gratification, advocates for the law say: images like prepubescent children posing “seductively” in lingerie or string bikinis, kept for no other purpose than the sexual gratification of an adult.

According to Noret, a retired Coventry cop, child erotica can be a “gateway” for people to child pornography. In some cases investigators will sometimes check in on someone who’s been arrested for child pornography before, and find hundreds of provocative images of partially clothed children, Noret said. Before this law, that wasn’t a crime.

Noret said the purpose of the law was not to make it illegal for someone to have a picture of their own child in the bathtub or their grandkids out for a day at the beach. The police will have to use their discretion, he acknowledged, as they’re often tasked with doing. To be guilty under the law, a person — the law only covers adults as potential criminal defendants — has to have those images for the specific purpose of “sexual gratification.” As one state police official put it: You know it when you see it.

“If you have a collection of five, six, seven, eight hundred images of adolescent children partially clothed, it’s certainly not a collection of pictures of your grandchildren,” Noret said.

Some critics of the state’s new child erotica law acknowledge that child pornography is a “scourge.” But, they say, the erotica law raises major constitutional concerns, said Steven Brown, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

“Indeed, the bill is so broad that an 18-year-old who has been given a ‘partially clothed’ photo of his 17-year-old girlfriend could be guilty of a crime,” Brown wrote in a letter to the governor. “A person’s innocent photos of their young topless nieces playing at the beach could suddenly become criminal if someone else looks at them and sees ‘erotica.’ It could directly impact teenagers and young adults who are exploring their sexuality, and could end up being particularly targeted at LGBTQ+ youth.”

Brown said in an email to the Globe on Tuesday that his organization was considering filing an affirmative legal challenge to the law, which would be separate from the arguments a defendant charged with the law might bring. The law, Brown has argued, could chill speech that’s protected under the First Amendment.

Other states have grappled with this issue. New Jersey and Maryland have both passed laws in recent years banning what they call “child erotica”; in New Jersey, the first person was charged with it within about a month, although the Essex County prosecutor’s office did not respond to the Globe’s request for an update on that case.

For Jackson, the Providence priest, the legal woes are mounting: He is now being charged in federal court with possession and distribution of child pornography. The federal law defines those terms similarly to Rhode Island’s child pornography law.

An affidavit accompanying the case shows why some advocates reject the term “child pornography,” and prefer terms like “child sex abuse material”: Investigators recovered, from an external hard drive Jackson allegedly kept at the rectory, hundreds of images and videos including those depicting abuse of infants and toddlers, violence and bestiality.

Jackson has been assigned as the pastor of the parish since August of this year. St. Mary’s since 2018 has been run by the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter, a clerical society of which Jackson is a member. He was presented by the society for appointment, and approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, who called the arrest “very disturbing” and the use of child pornography a “serious crime and a grave sin.”

A lawyer for Jackson did not respond to a request for comment.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.