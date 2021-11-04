The “In Harm’s Way” series examines the alarming rise in the number of incidents, the origins of the tactic, and the push for laws by Republican state legislators to give some legal immunity to drivers who injure or even kill demonstrators.

Globe reporters spent weeks analyzing researchers’ work and combing through police reports, court records, and local news coverage to compile a database of 139 incidents of vehicle rammings since George Floyd’s murder, finding that motorists who hit protesters often are not held accountable for the injuries or deaths they cause.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the Globe’s reporting.

1. Police, prosecutors and lawmakers tend to favor the accounts of drivers responsible for car rammings over those of protesters.

Despite a rise in drivers who injure or kill protesters with their cars, many are not being held accountable for these acts of violence. Police and prosecutors increasingly side with drivers. Of the 139 incidents, the Globe confirmed the existence of charges in just 65 of the cases—and found only four so far in which a driver was convicted of a felony.

At the same time, lawmakers in 16 states since 2017 have considered “hit and kill” bills that grant drivers some immunity if they run into protesters unintentionally or out of fear for their own safety. Three states — Oklahoma, Florida, and Iowa — enacted such laws this year. Activists fear that the law’s protections for drivers will make protesting more dangerous.

2. Vehicle rammings are a nationwide threat

Data gathered by the Globe shows a violent trend that took place in locations ranging from small towns like Brookwood, Ala., to large cities like Seattle.

Around Los Angeles, for example, there were 10 vehicle rammings. They included six during the last week of May and first week of June 2020, immediately after Floyd’s killing. And two separate incidents took place near the same Robert E. Lee statute in Richmond, Virginia’s capital.

3. Car rammings were relatively uncommon before 2020, but proliferated after Floyd’s death

Vehicles have been used as weapons throughout the world, but a sharp rise in drivers ramming into protests in the United States took place after Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020, when demonstrators took to the streets to protest police brutality and racism.

It was the largest wave of protests in decades, and coincided with a rise in far-right ideas promoted online by extremists during the presidential administration of Donald Trump.

4. The deadly Charlottesville car attack was a prelude to the wave of rammings

The attack in Charlottesville that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer foreshadowed the rammings to come. James Alex Fields Jr. drove his Dodge Challenger into a group of people counter-protesting a white supremacist rally in August 2017, killing Heyer and injuring several others.

Before the Charlottesville attack, white supremacists circulated memes about cars hitting protesters. The promotion of far-right ideas on social media increased during Trump’s presidency, which reinforced anti-Democrat, racist, and white supremacist beliefs. This content also sought to normalize car rammings, giving drivers the impression that hitting protesters was acceptable.

5. There were a range of motivations for drivers in car rammings

Motivations for the rammings vary, ranging from racial hatred to anger at protesters standing in the street. Many drivers said that they feared protesters would harm them, and law enforcement sometimes cited those concerns in failing to bring charges.

In a Tulsa, Okla., incident that left Ryan Knight paralyzed from the chest down, the district attorney opted not to file charges against the driver, saying he and his wife and two children traveling with them were victims of a “violent and unprovoked attack” and the man acted in self-defense after protesters blocked the highway.

