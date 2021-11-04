The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Thursday against Texas and its secretary of state over what it said were restrictive voting procedures in legislation passed in September.

The department said in a statement that the legislation improperly prevents voters from getting assistance in the voting booth when they have “basic questions” or need help with matters such as clarifying ballot translations or “confirming that voters with visual impairments have marked a ballot as intended.”

“Laws that impair eligible citizens’ access to the ballot box have no place in our democracy,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in the statement. “Texas Senate Bill 1’s restrictions on voter assistance at the polls and on which absentee ballots cast by eligible voters can be accepted by election officials are unlawful and indefensible.”