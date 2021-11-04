One person familiar with the matter said the second grand jury was expected to examine how former president Donald Trump’s company valued its assets.

An earlier grand jury — convened this spring in Manhattan — previously handed down felony indictments against two Trump companies and Trump’s longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, charging them with tax evasion. It is unclear if that grand jury is still hearing evidence about the Trump Organization.

NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney has convened a second long-term grand jury to hear evidence about the Trump Organization’s financial practices and potentially to vote on criminal charges, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

That appears to be a separate issue from the one described in indictments from the first grand jury, which has dealt with allegations that Weisselberg and other Trump executives evaded taxes on their pay by systematically hiding some of their compensation from the IRS. Both Weisselberg and the two companies have pleaded not guilty.

Washington Post





N.J. Senate president loses to GOP truck driver

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney, has lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent less than $200 on the race and leaving his party reeling.

Edward Durr, a furniture company truck driver, defeated Sweeney in New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District, according to results tallied Thursday.

Sweeney’s defeat was unexpected and threw his party’s legislative leadership contest into limbo on Wednesday when he postponed a meeting set for Thursday. Sweeney had been expected to return as Senate president, but who will take over and what margin Democrats will have in the state Legislature is unclear.

Sweeney has served as Senate president since 2010 and was responsible for shepherding Democratic Governor Phil Murphy’s progressive agenda through the Legislature, including a phased-in $15-an-hour minimum wage, paid sick leave, and recreational marijuana legalization.

Associated Press





Pa. election official accuses Trump, Giuliani of defamation in suit

A Pennsylvania election official is suing former president Donald Trump, Rudolph Giuliani, and other Trump associates for allegedly defaming him during the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to the point that he says he suffered two heart attacks.

The lawsuit, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Monday, claims James Savage, the voting machine warehouse custodian in Delaware County, suffered physical and emotional distress due to ‘’deliberate, malicious, and defamatory statements and insinuations’' made by Trump, Giuliani, and their associates after they falsely accused him of uploading 50,000 votes for Joe Biden.

Savage claims his character has been ‘’assassinated at a national level’' and that he survived two heart attacks that he says were due to the false claims from Trump and his associates in hearings, news conferences, and on Fox News. Savage regularly faced death threats and workplace intimidation by Trump supporters, according to the lawsuit.

Other defendants listed include former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, GOP poll watchers Gregory Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes, former Kansas attorney general Phillip Kline, and the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit conservative law firm based in Chicago. The lawsuit was first reported by Law360.

Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday. Giuliani, Ellis, and others named in the lawsuit did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, although Trump and some other Republicans continue to make that false claim.

Washington Post





Smartmatic files suit against Newsmax, OAN parent company

The voting technology firm Smartmatic has filed lawsuits against Newsmax and the parent company of One America News, alleging that the right-wing outlets knowingly spread disinformation during the 2020 presidential election and defamed the company by telling viewers, without evidence, that its technology was used to steal votes from President Donald Trump.

The lawsuits are the latest chapter in a sprawling legal battle spawned by the contentious presidential election, which has pitted firms — including Smartmatic — that sell electronic voting machines and software in the United States against Trump supporters and Trump-friendly news outlets.

Smartmatic sued each news company separately. It filed against Newsmax in the Superior Court of Delaware and against Herring Networks, the parent company of OAN, in US District Court for the District of Columbia, alleging defamation and demanding a jury trial in each case. The suits were filed on Nov. 3 to coincide with the first anniversary of the 2020 presidential election, Smartmatic said in a news release.

The complaints allege that the networks homed in on two election technology companies, Smartmatic and Dominion, and spread baseless claims that their software and voting machines were responsible in various instances of alleged election manipulation and fraud. ‘’They had no evidence that Smartmatic or Dominion had done anything wrong,’’ the complaints state. ‘’But casting Smartmatic and Dominion as the villains made for a good story.’’

In its suit against Newsmax, Smartmatic alleges that the network, in a bid to challenge Fox News from the right, knowingly spread untrue or unsubstantiated claims popular with viewers ‘’indicating that Smartmatic participated in a criminal conspiracy to rig and steal the 2020 US election and that its technology and software were used to switch votes’' from Trump to Biden.

Smartmatic says the claims it challenges as false include that Smartmatic voter software was more widely used than it actually was, that its technology was compromised during the election, that Smartmatic was founded in Venezuela to serve nefarious foreign interests, and that ‘’Smartmatic fixed, rigged, and stole the 2020 US election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.’’

Newsmax fired back against the lawsuit. ‘’While Newsmax has yet to review the Smartmatic filing, Newsmax reported accurately on allegations made by well-known public figures, including the President, his advisors and members of Congress, as well as reporting on Smartmatic’s claims in its defense,’’ Anthony Rizzo, a spokesman for Newsmax, wrote in an e-mailed statement.

In August, Dominion also filed lawsuits against Newsmax and OAN, claiming that the networks defamed it by spreading and endorsing false reports that it helped steal the 2020 election from Trump.

In February, Smartmatic also sued Fox News, as well as some of its hosts and guests, including Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, claiming defamation over similar allegations.

Dominion also sued Fox News in March, alleging defamation.

Washington Post