In their efforts to push for paid family and medical leave to be included in President Biden’s sweeping social spending package, which could be voted on as soon as Thursday , Democrats have found a vocal advocate in Meghan Markle .

“Much to my surprise, she called me on my private line and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is kind of ironic,” the Maine Republican told journalists on Wednesday.

Senator Susan Collins was not expecting a call from a former working member of the Royal Family when her phone buzzed recently. But when she answered, it was Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on the end of the line — and she wanted to talk governmental policy.

Advertisement

The former actress and wife of Prince Harry wrote a letter as part of the Paid Leave for All campaign invoking her own experiences in childhood and with motherhood last month, urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to prioritize paid leave, writing that it should be a “national right” rather than a “patchwork option” only available to some.

Pelosi announced on Wednesday that four weeks of federally paid leave would be added to the domestic policy bill — a signature priority of the party that had previously been shelved in the budget plan unveiled last week following opposition from Senator Joe Manchin. Democrats had originally proposed 12 weeks with benefits.

During their conversation, Collins told the New York Times that Meghan “just weighed in that she thought paid leave was really important, and I told her there were a lot of different approaches, and people were working on it.”

The senator could not immediately be reached for comment about that call. Collins has spoken with Manchin about reaching a possible bipartisan solution on paid leave. The West Virginia Democrat again made it clear on Wednesday that he would not support the campaign to include the program in the plan.

Advertisement

A spokesman told the Washington Post that Meghan was “acting in a personal capacity” in speaking up for paid leave — and has long championed similar causes. Collins is not the only senator that Meghan has dialed up.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand — a staunch backer of providing paid leave who is looking to resurrect the plan, and is targeting Manchin in doing so — was the one who gave Meghan the numbers of several senators, Politico reported.

Gillibrand said on Wednesday that Meghan has only completed “two of the calls” so far — to both Collins and Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who represents West Virginia with Manchin.

“She’s going to call some others, so I let them know in advance,” Gillibrand said. “[Meghan] wants to be part of a working group to work on paid leave long term, and she’s going to be. Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she’ll be part of a group of women that hopefully will work on paid leave together.”

When she wrote to Pelosi and Schumer about paid leave in October, Meghan highlighted her roles as an “engaged citizen and a parent,” and noted that the pandemic has “exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities,” including the extra burdens placed on women — many of whom have had to drop out of the workforce to stay home “with their kids as schools and daycares were closed.”

Advertisement

Meghan went on to detail that she has worked all her life — taking on a variety of jobs including at a frozen yogurt shop and babysitting since she was 13. She is now also the parent of son Archie and daughter Lilibet Diana with Harry.

“I expect many of your constituents have their own version of that story,” she wrote. “Perhaps you do too. People in our country work incredibly hard, and yet the ask is soft: for a level playing field to achieve their version of a common dream — what is fair, and equal, and right.”





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.