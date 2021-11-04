“For better or worse, you’ve become one of the faces of Jan. 6,’’ US District Judge Christopher Cooper of D.C. told Jenna Ryan, 50. She gained national attention by defending her conduct at the Capitol in media interviews and on Twitter. Because of that notoriety, Cooper said, people would look to her sentence as evidence of “how our country responded to what happened.’’

It was one of the harshest penalties imposed to date on a participant in events at the Capitol who was found guilty only of a petty offense.

A Texas real estate agent who bragged after Jan. 6 that as a blonde, white woman she would not be going to jail for joining in the assault on the US Capitol by a pro-Trump mob was sentenced Thursday to two months of incarceration.

Advertisement

He continued, “I think the sentence should tell them that we take it seriously, that it was an assault on our democracy ... and that it should never happen again.’’

In sentencing Ryan to 60 days in jail, he cited her apparent lack of remorse for her conduct, as well as her decision to join the mob, not directly from then-President Donald Trump’s rally that morning but after going back to her hotel and seeing television footage of a mob besieging the Capitol. Ryan pleaded guilty in August to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol.

“You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,’’ Cooper said. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.’’

He was referring to a tweet Ryan posted in March saying, “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail. ... I did nothing wrong.’’

Advertisement

In a letter to the court, Ryan said that at the time she ‘’was trying to maintain my dignity to a mob of haters who were harassing me relentlessly by social media, phone, and email,’’ and that conversations with her lawyer led her to believe, mistakenly, that she would receive a probationary sentence.

‘’I do not feel that I am immune to punishment due to my appearance and social status,’’ she said. ‘’My true feelings are not always displayed on my public social network. Much of my inner world is kept inside.’’

In other media interviews and tweets, Ryan called the prosecutions a ‘’witch hunt’' and said she ‘’did something noble’' while suggesting any violence was committed by antifascists or the FBI.

In court, she said, ‘’I made a mistake and I’m sorry.’’

She emphasized that she had been in the building for only a few minutes and said she did not engage in any violence. She also said she did not to see any violent behavior. But Assistant US Attorney Karen Rochlin called that assertion misleading and self-serving, citing Ryan’s social media posts from that day.

Ryan recorded herself saying she was “going to war’' and ready to “storm the Capitol.’’ She left the building quickly only because she could not stand the tear gas, Rochlin said, and then continued to film others going inside as they shouted, “We will fight to the death’' and “Hang Mike Pence.’’

“Even after her own exit, she seems to be encouraging, promoting, endorsing, if you will, the effort of the crowd to push its way in, to force its way in,’’ Rochlin said. “Even if she did not anticipate such violence, she celebrated it, she broadcast it.’’

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a different federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for Trump asked her to prevent the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Some of the committee’s requests dating back to April 2020 “are alarmingly broad,” US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said. But she disagreed with claims by Trump’s lawyers that Congress did not have a legislative purpose for getting Trump’s call logs, talking points, and other notes from Jan. 6 as his supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of overturning his loss to Joe Biden.

”The Jan. 6 riot happened in the Capitol,” she said. “That is literally Congress’ house.”

Chutkan said she will rule soon on Trump’s lawsuit seeking to block the release of documents related to the insurrection to the House committee. Biden largely waived executive privilege on documents held by the White House, setting up a showdown between Trump and the executive and legislative branches that’s likely to go to the Supreme Court.

The records that would be given to the committee include call logs, drafts of remarks, and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows, according to a court filing by the National Archives. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,’’ the National Archives said.

Advertisement

Trump’s previous efforts to withhold his tax returns and other records from Congress were different because they involved his personal finances, Chutkan said Friday. The current fight is over documents that “are thought to further Congress’ oversight into the events of Jan. 6,” she said.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.