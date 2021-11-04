Officials say you should start by calling your pediatrician or family doctor. They may well have the vaccine on hand - and they will also be able to answer any questions you have. “The process is simple and easy. For parents who want to vaccinate their kids through their pediatrician or primary care provider, we encourage you to reach out to your healthcare provider directly,” Governor Charlie Baker.

A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for 5- to 11-year-olds. Governor Charlie Baker says it will be available in more than 500 locations in Massachusetts. Here are some tips from the state on getting your child vaccinated:

Another option is to get on the Internet and find an appointment using the state’s vaccine finder website, vaxfinder.mass.gov. The site will allow you to book shots at pharmacies and local vaccine clinics, as well as at some pediatric offices or hospital systems, Baker said.

Finally, if you don’t have Internet access, you can call the state’s 211 help line to arrange an appointment.

What do I need to bring to my vaccine appointment?

Consent from a parent or guardian is required, according to the state’s informational page on vaccinations for children 5 to 11.

The state says consent can be given by filling out a simple form and bringing it to the appointment. But it also says providers are not required to use the form. They might just require verbal consent. The state suggests calling ahead to find out what the rules are.

Does my child need ID?

No. Your child can get a vaccine even if they do not have a Social Security number.

Do I have to pay for this shot or have health insurance?

No. The vaccine is free, and your child does not need health insurance. (If you do have health insurance, though, you should bring your insurance card to your appointment, the state says.)

How should I prepare my child for the shot?

The state site refers people to a CDC site offering a variety of tips on how to get children ready for any kind of shot, including bringing a favorite toy, book, or blanket to comfort them. For older children, the agency suggests parents should be honest that it will pinch or sting, but emphasize it won’t hurt for long; avoid telling scary stories about shots; and remind the child of the benefits.

What if my child has allergies?

Make sure to let the person vaccinating your child know about any allergies your child has, the state says.

How long will this take?

Just as in the case of adult vaccinations, there will be a waiting period of 15 to 30 minutes after your shot to make sure they do not have a severe allergic reaction, the state says.

How many shots will my child need?

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 is administered in two doses three weeks apart.

Can my child get the flu shot and the COVID vaccination at the same time?

Yes. “Just as a reminder, we’re in the middle of the flu season. It is safe to receive the flu shot and other vaccines at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Frinny Polanco Walters of Boston Children’s Hospital, said at a Thursday news conference with Baker.

Are there any clinics aimed at younger children?

The state says there will be clinics in some fun locations, including the Discovery Museum in Acton, Boston’s Museum of Science, Springfield Museum, and the EcoTarium Museum.

What about clinics for the disabled?

The state says parents can learn more about disability-friendly vaccination events across the Commonwealth by going to VaxAbilities.com. Such clinics will have extra time and staff to provide support to people with disabilities and/or sensory support needs, the state said.

Will my child be offered the shot at school?

If you’re unable to take your child to get a shot, it’s possible that, at some point, he or she might be able to get one at school. “We’ve reached out to all the schools in the Commonwealth, and we’ve urged them to consider hosting vaccination clinics,” Margret Cooke, acting commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said at the news conference. Hundreds of school clinics have already been held for teenagers after their shots were authorized, officials have said.









