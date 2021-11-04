I have become aware of how much my feelings have been influenced by the many articles in the Globe and other media emphasizing the dysfunction within the Democratic Party. I quote Heather Cox Richardson’s recent Letters from an American post for some perspective that I haven’t seen reflected recently in the Globe:

As a solidly progressive Democrat, I’ve been worrying about the Democratic Party. I feel angry at both the progressives and the centrists within the House’s slim Democratic majority as they bicker over President Biden’s legislative priorities and endanger both the president’s agenda and their own relative position in Congress.

While “the media has followed every twist and turn of Democratic disagreements over the [Build Back Better bill], suggesting those normal disagreements are somehow a sign of dysfunction, the big story of the negotiations has gone largely unnoticed. That big story is that Republican lawmakers simply refused to participate in discussions over a series of proposals that as a whole are backed by 57 percent of the American people and that have even higher approval rates individually: one poll found 83 percent of Americans eager to give the government the power to negotiate lower drug prices. (In contrast, only 33 percent of the American people liked the Trump tax cuts passed without Democratic votes in 2017.)

“A refusal to join debate on such a popular issue is dysfunction, indeed.

“Instead of participating in the democratic system, Republicans turned over to conservative Democrats, especially Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, the job of making conservative changes to the measure, while they simply fired insults at the president.”

Members of the media, please do your duty and present a more balanced view of the congressional stalemate.

Bobbie Sproat

Newton