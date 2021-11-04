Boston residents concerned about political candidates who “otherize” their opponents can take solace in the victories of Michelle Wu for mayor and Kendra Hicks for District 6 city councilor. Wu responded gracefully to opponent Annissa Essaibi George’s negative campaigning and her focus on Wu’s birthplace outside Boston, while Hicks demonstrated that opponent Mary Tamer’s black-and-white views ( “Foe’s depiction on election flier leads to racism charge” Metro, Oct. 19) were an all-too-transparent appeal to the wrong impulses.

John Bluthardt

Boston





A boost that figured prominently

I would offer a fourth takeaway to the three astute observations columnist James Pindell made regarding the factors that contributed to Michelle Wu’s mayoral victory (“How Michelle Wu charted a new path to power in Boston, and two other takeaways from the election results,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 3). Pindell rightly notes that the power base has changed, that all politics is not local, and that Wu ran like a mayor seeking reelection.

I would simply add that having the major regional newspaper unabashedly print the political version of a courtship on a daily basis doesn’t hurt either.

Judith Nee

Winthrop