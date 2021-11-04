Yes, Michelle Wu’s victory as mayor, as well as the dynamic new City Council, says a lot about Boston’s changing demographics. But Tuesday’s election results are hopeful in other ways: because ugly, unsupported Super PAC attacks didn’t stick; because the inane contention that it matters if you were born here has been put to rest; and because Wu’s ambitions for the city are so lofty precisely when the popular idea of government is so cramped.

I have lived in Boston for 50 years and, except for a brief sojourn in Somerville after college, I have always made my home in a Boston neighborhood. As a journalist I have covered or opined upon — and voted in — every mayoral election since 1979. And I have rarely felt as encouraged about the city’s possibilities as I do this week.

I hate to dispute Secretary of State Bill Galvin, the oracle of the ballot box, whose pessimistic prediction of voter turnout was predictably dour. “I guess no one’s terribly frightened by the prospect of either of the finalists becoming mayor or terribly excited,” he said on election eve.

Actually, Mr. Secretary, many thousands of voters were excited about Wu’s candidacy — young voters, new voters, activists who often sit out municipal elections. Because her margin of victory over Annissa Essaibi George was so wide — some 28 points, when 10 points is generally considered a landslide — Wu’s 91,000 votes represent an extraordinary mandate. She got more actual votes than any mayoral candidate since 1983 — more votes than former mayors Marty Walsh or Tom Menino received ever.

Wu’s vision for Boston opens the lens on solutions. Her city-level Green New Deal, crucial for a vulnerable coastal city, is the essence of the old slogan “think globally, act locally.” She stands for increased access for all Boston residents: to education, to health care, to housing, to justice. “We are marching into Boston’s promise,” she said in her victory speech.

I felt a similar kind of lift in 1983, when Ray Flynn and Mel King vanquished a clutch of establishment pols in the mayoral preliminary. It signaled a shift away from retiring mayor Kevin White’s “Mayor Deluxe” downtown image and toward the neighborhoods. True, Flynn overwhelmingly beat King, the first (and still the only) Black man to make it to the final election, but Flynn ran as a “racial healer” and filled his administration with left-leaning community organizers.

Before he ran out of energy in his third term, Flynn leveraged his precarious coalition of working-class white voters, progressives, and minorities to force changes — such as linkage payments from developers to fund affordable housing — that the city benefits from today. Wu, 36, needs to hold on to her own diverse coalition, and her idealism, in the face of fierce challenges ahead.

Beyond Wu’s precedents — first woman, first Asian American — are the equally sweeping changes to the City Council. It will include the first Haitian American (Ruthzee Louijeune), the first Muslim and African immigrant (Tania Fernandes Anderson), and just three white men among the 13 members. Voters also supported a ballot question for more power-sharing between the mayor and councilors on the city budget. It’s an odd disconnect: Why would the same voters who installed Wu as mayor also limit her authority? But it’s also consistent with the message that voters want to banish business as usual.

Do I wish Wu had displayed a bit more of Essaibi George’s grit and specificity, especially in the debates? On her support for rent control, should she have stressed that the three communities with actual experience in the program (including Boston) had voted to keep it? Or that other cities — Detroit, Kansas City, Chapel Hill, not to mention much of Europe — already have free public transit? Yes, yes, and yes. Because the knives will be out for her.

She’s young, she doesn’t adhere to the standard political playbook, and her opponents will probe for weaknesses. She could alienate developers (but thrill urbanists) if she makes good on her pledge to break up the Boston Planning and Development Agency. She needs to move quickly to appoint a new police commissioner, stave off the COVID-19 pandemic, fix the homelessness and addiction crisis, and at last improve the broken public schools.

Wu wasn’t even born in 1983, but in many ways this election assumes the promise of that transformative year. I hope my neighbors will give her a chance.

