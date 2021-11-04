I write in response to Jon Chesto’s provocative column “More in lieu of taxes: Will the next mayor push hospitals and universities to increase their contributions to the city’s budget?” (Business, Nov. 1). Payments and services in lieu of taxes (PILOTs and SILOTs) are issues that I have worked on for many years, having spent my career in public service and higher education.

Fundamentally, I concur with Boston College’s concern about risking its tax-exempt status. These institutions are classified by the federal, state, and local governments as tax-exempt, not-for-profit, eleemosynary, 501(c)(3) organizations for a reason. They are to perform functions and services that would otherwise be supported by governments through tax revenues. They should not be required to pay PILOTS just as they are not required to pay taxes in the first place.