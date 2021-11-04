I write in response to Jon Chesto’s provocative column “More in lieu of taxes: Will the next mayor push hospitals and universities to increase their contributions to the city’s budget?” (Business, Nov. 1). Payments and services in lieu of taxes (PILOTs and SILOTs) are issues that I have worked on for many years, having spent my career in public service and higher education.
Fundamentally, I concur with Boston College’s concern about risking its tax-exempt status. These institutions are classified by the federal, state, and local governments as tax-exempt, not-for-profit, eleemosynary, 501(c)(3) organizations for a reason. They are to perform functions and services that would otherwise be supported by governments through tax revenues. They should not be required to pay PILOTS just as they are not required to pay taxes in the first place.
But the point of Chesto’s piece is exactly correct: This is the time for these institutions and government to rethink how these institutions and organizations perform such services.
I believe that many institutions, their governing boards, and their leadership have lost sight of the core missions of public service. It is timely to revisit, revise, enrich, and expand the ways in which they fulfill these missions. This approach, if made in a serious-minded and consultative manner, might yield real transformation for tax-exempt organizations and the communities they serve. If not, it could be time to reconsider the idea of 501(c)(3)s.
Carol Scheman
Boston
The writer served as vice president of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, vice president of the University of Pennsylvania, deputy commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, and vice president of the Association of American Universities.