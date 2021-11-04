“They’re consistently one of the top teams in the league,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel , whose Minutemen enter this weekend’s action at 4-2. “They’re hard to play against. They play at a certain level, and that’s what we try to be. We try to make other teams say that about us.”

Rivalry seems like too strong of a word, with the coaches tossing verbal bouquets each other’s way.

What to make of this weekend’s home-and-home between No. 12 UMass and No. 7 Providence? Both have ascended to the top tier of Hockey East in recent years, and are the most recent teams from the conference to win an NCAA championship — Providence winning at TD Garden in 2015, and UMass turning the trick last season in Pittsburgh.

Three years ago, when the Minutemen were emerging on the national scene, Carvel pointed to an early series against Providence in which his squad came away with a pair of 3-2 victories to gauge where his team was at, and where it needed to be.

“That was a tremendous series,” recalled Providence coach Nate Leaman, whose squad would win the final meeting between the teams that season by the same score. “The two schools were probably a bounce away from playing each other in the national championship game that year.”

Both advanced to the Frozen Four in Buffalo, and had their seasons ended by champion Minnesota Duluth.

Carvel considers this year’s Friars to be the top team in the league, and it’s easy to understand why. They went 6-3 in October, with all three losses were on the road and the first two coming in the Ice Breaker Tournament at Duluth. Providence dropped the opener to then-No. 1 Minnesota State, 5-2, then lost third-place game to the fifth-ranked hosts, 3-2.

“Playing on the road in a tough environment against great teams was what our team needed,” said Leaman. “We’re still working through some of the youthful mistakes. That really exposed some of those mistakes and what needed to fine-tune a little bit. I thought we played great the second night, and it made us better.”

Defenseman Guillaume Richard leads a talented freshmen class, one that also includes forward Riley Duran of Woburn, who was drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round in 2020. Richard, a fourth-round draft pick of the Blue Jackets in 2021, was named the defender of the month for the conference after recording a goal and four assists, and finishing October with a league-best plus-10 rating. Sophomore forward Brett Berard was runner-up for conference player of the month after finishing with seven goals and four assists.

The Friars also have a leadership group Leaman says is the best he’s had since the 2018-19 Frozen Four squad. Senior Mike Callahan of Franklin is back for his third tour as Providence’s captain. Alternate captains are Max Crozier, Parker Ford, and graduate transfer Kohen Olischefski, who served as captain at Denver last year.

This weekend should be another benchmark, one that can help both teams figure out what adjustments they need to make to hopefully play into March and beyond.

“For them to win the national championship last year was great for our league,” said Leaman. “We love competing against UMass. We know this is going to be a great weekend of hockey for sure, and a great weekend for Hockey East.”

Crimson goal cavalcade

Harvard (2-0) got off to an impressive start last weekend, exploding for 16 goals in victories over Dartmouth and Bentley. Junior defenseman Henry Thrun of Southborough had a nation-leading eight points (goal, seven assists) in the two wins to earn ECAC Player of the Week honors.

Sophomore forward Sean Farrell of Hopkinton was named the conference’s rookie of the week. He recorded a goal and two assists in his long-awaited collegiate debut at Dartmouth, then notched two goals and two assists in Harvard’s home opener.

The Crimson play three games in four days beginning with Friday night’s clash at home against Cornell. They will be home on Saturday as well to face Colgate, before making the trek Monday to Matthews Arena to face Northeastern.

“I think Cornell is going to challenge your compete level,” said coach Ted Donato. “They’re going to challenge your willingness to get to the net. It’s a good challenge for us. We’re a young team. We’re going to have to be able to win against different styles if we want to have success. This whole weekend is a challenge. Playing three games in four nights is a good test for us.”

Ice chips

Before taking on the Crimson, Northeastern (5-3) will face UNH (3-4) in a home-and-home series beginning Friday night on the road. Sophomore goalie Devon Levi, who missed last season with an injury, was named Hockey East rookie of the month after posting four shutouts and a .940 save percentage for the Huskies . . . Boston College (4-3-1) has a home-and-home with Merrimack (3-5), with Saturday’s game at Conte Forum an early 4 p.m. start. Senior forward Jack McBain led Hockey East with nine assists and 14 points in eight games to win the conference’s player of the month . . . Boston University (3-5) hits the road to take on Northern Michigan for a pair of games.

