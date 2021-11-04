Murphy’s calculated run was springboarded by Stone’s Houdini-esque pass. As the Red and Black raced upfield, Murphy lagged just far enough to find space from the defender and gain a head of steam into her run.

Murphy’s two goals in the first half Thursday propelled No. 12 Winchester over Middlesex League Liberty Division foe No. 21 Lexington in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament, 2-1.

Lilly Stone corralled the ball from 25 yards out along the right side, a few yards in front of a wall of Lexington defenders. The Winchester senior captain moved her eyes to the left and found junior Ava Murphy, who eluded the Minutemen backline and controlled Stone’s through ball in stride. Without hesitation, Murphy confidently placed the ball past the outstretched keeper.

“It was kind of a quick look,” Stone said. “I saw Ava in the back of my head and knew she was there and waiting for it.”

Added Winchester coach Rick Emanuel: “Brilliant, that whole set-up. That play started with Alexandria Dente’s hustle on the ball that was about to go out of bounds. Lily’s ball to Ava was top notch — great soccer.”

Murphy’s first goal was the result of junior forward Tessa Geddes winning a battle to the outside and turning on the jets to elude her defender, sending a cross into the box. Junior midfielder Carly McMahon gained possession on the far side and gave a touch pass to Murphy, who made a one-touch move to her left foot and curled the ball in from 6 yards out.

Winchester (14-2-3) defeated Lexington (9-8-2) for the third time this season and the second time in a week.

“We didn’t adjust our tactics,” Emanuel said. “We have a certain style and we’re pretty confident in that style, whether the other team knows it’s coming or not. We knew Lexington would be a battle.”

Central Catholic 2, Lynn Classical 0 — Senior Zarina Pinto scored 22 seconds into the match and senior Megan Malolepszy found the back of the net for the 21st time for the No. 28 Raiders (9-6-3) in their preliminary round victory.

Reading 2, Barnstable 1 — Junior Brianna Cirrone scored both goals, including one in the last five seconds of the game, for the 29th-seeded Rockets (6-8-4) as they narrowly advanced to the first round.

Wachusett 5, Medford 0 — Wicki Ucher (2 goals) and Maddie Grignon (goal, 3 assists) sparked the No. 26 Mountaineers (5-9-3) to victory in the preliminary round.

Division 2 State

Mansfield 3, Canton 0 — Gabby Smith tallied a goal and an assist as the No. 11 Hornets (12-4-1) prevailed in the first-round matchup.

North Middlesex 4, Nauset 3 — Lauren Torpey scored three times, including the game-winning goal in double overtime, to lift the No. 31 Patriots (9-5-3) to a preliminary-round victory.

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 4, Auburn 0 — Sophomore Emma Pero scored three goals and added an assist to lead the No. 31 Cardinals (8-9-2) to the preliminary-round win. Spellman will travel to No. 2 Foxborough (12-1-4) in the first round Sunday at 2:45 p.m.

East Bridgewater 6, Essex Tech 0 — Ella Sheehan and Chloe Lang each scored a pair of goals for the 26th-seeded Vikings (10-7-2).

North Reading 4, Diman 0 — Maddie DiNapoli scored two goals for the 22nd-seeded Hornets (8-3-8) in a preliminary-round win.

Rockland 6, Seekonk 1 — Emilee Dunham, Shea MacDougall and Ainsley Cavicchi scored a goal apiece for the No. 30 Bulldogs (8-7-2) in a preliminary-round win.

Ursuline 7, South Boston 1 — Freshman Kayley DeAngelis (2 goals) and junior Jenelle Murphy (goal, 2 assists) ran the offense for the No. 23 Bears (14-2-2) in their preliminary round win. Ursuline will play at No. 10 South Hadley (13-4-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the first round.

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 5, Bay Path 0 — Sophomore Kathryn Cahill scored all five goals for the No. 7 Spartans (8-5-4) on their way to a first-round win.

Division 5 State

Blue Hills 6, Saint Joseph Prep 1 — Senior Bella Prisco scored three goals and junior Emily Lehane added a goal and an assist in a preliminary-round win for the No. 25 Warriors (15-3-1), the first victory in a state tournament in program history.

Frontier 4, Nashoba Valley Tech 0 — Kylie Laford scored two goals and Makayla Santos recorded two assists for the 21st-seeded Red Hawks(9-7-3) in a preliminary-round win.

Hopkins 3, Matignon 2 — Tia Fyden scored three goals, including the game winner in overtime on a penalty kick, for the No. 27 Golden Hawks (14-5) on their way to a preliminary-round win.

Mt. Everett 5, Minuteman 0 — Allison Steurnangle got things going for the Eagles (14-3-2) with two goals in the first half to help lead the No. 22 seeds to a preliminary-round win.

Mystic Valley 7, Burke 0 — Sophomore Reilly Hickey scored three goals and eighth-grader Lucia Antonucci added two goals and an assist in a preliminary-round win for the No. 19 Eagles (14-3-1)

Oxford 4, Smith Voc. 0 — Freshman Jackie Thomas knocked in two scores for the No. 29 Pirates (4-12) in a preliminary-round victory.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.