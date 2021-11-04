Latin stayed the course, storming back to win the next three sets for a 19-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 victory over No. 21 Hingham in the first round of the Division 1 State Tournament.

“We missed a number of serves in the first set, but the score was really close,” Yuen said. “So I knew we were outplaying [Hingham] on the court itself. We just had to stay the course.”

After his team dropped the first set Thursday night, 25-19, Boston Latin girls’ volleyball coach Kai Yuen was not fazed. In fact, he felt the Wolfpack were the better team.

As the match progressed, Latin’s work at the service line improved. The 12th-seeded Wolfpack (15-4) recorded 19 aces, led by senior outside hitters Holly Sullivan and Hailey Rooney with five apiece. Rooney also totaled 15 kills, and Sullivan added 12. The two outside hitters powered the offense throughout the in.

In the second set, Hingham took a 20-19 lead, but Latin responded, and with setter Kyri Stavros at the service line late, put Hingham away. Senior Christina Zhu delivered a block to put Latin up 23-20, and a huge block from sophomore Vera Jacobson finished it off.

In the third, the two teams traded point for point, tied at 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, and 20. But the Wolfpack won five of the last six points and finished off a 25-21 set win.

“That was the pivotal set,” Yuen said. “That gave us the encouragement and momentum to keep going.”

Hingham held a lead for much of the fourth set, but the Wolfpack put a huge 8-0 run together late to finish off the Harborwomen with Rooney at the service line.

The Wolfpack advance to play the winner of No. 5 Needham and No. 37 Malden in the Round of 16.

Division 1 State

Barnstable 3, Natick 0 — The ninth-seeded Red Hawks (14-5) were led by Lindsay Jones and Allison Nystrom, who each tallied 10 kills in the first-round victory. Laura Cogswell amassed 36 assists.

Wellesley 3, Andover 1 — Sophia Miele (17 service points, 11 digs, 5 kills), Marisa Kobelski (7 kills, 2 blocks), Olivia Foster (15 service points, 5 kills), and Ava Sipley (21 assists) led the No. 26 Raiders (12-6) to a first-round win.

Division 2 State

Dartmouth 3, Dracut 0 — Ava Crane racked up 16 kills and 22 digs as the No. 8 Indians (16-3) rolled to a win in the first round. Lauren Augusto had 26 assists, 4 aces and 10 digs, and Sorelle Lawton went 15 for 15 at the service line with 8 digs and 6 kills.

Woburn 3, Whitman-Hanson 2 — The 10th-seeded Tanners (14-7) fell into an 0-2 set hole, but rallied to pull off a 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-13 win in the first round. Junior Sophia Furxhi logged 18 kills and 6 aces in the home victory.

Division 3 State

Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0 — Seniors Grace Dailey (11 aces, 4 kills), Ali Tkach (9 kills) and Brooklynne McFadden (15 assists) spearheaded a first-round victory for the No. 9 Hawks (20-2).

Fairhaven 3, Falmouth 0 — Sarah DeSousa (4 aces, 14 kills, 7 digs), Shealynn Dorschied (13 digs), Ariana Bucha (8 kills), and Rylee Botelho (2 aces, 31 assists, 3 digs) powered the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-6) to a first-round win.

Greater New Bedford 3, Newburyport 1 — Elle McCormack was a force from the service line, going 19 for 19 with 5 aces along with 37 assists in the first-round win for the No. 16 Bears (10-10). Kylee Catalano logged 12 kills and 3 aces.

North Middlesex 3, Foxborough 0 — Bella Perritano (7 kills, ace, 4 digs), Madi LaCreta (15 kills, 3 blocks), and Emma Chase (4 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs) led the No. 11 Patriots (16-2) in their first-round win.

Triton 3, Norton 0 — Senior Mia Berardino had 14 kills, 5 service aces, and 4 blocks to lead the 15th-seeded Vikings (11-8) to a first-round win.

Division 4 State

Blackstone Valley 3, Sandwich 0 — Elisabeth Gronda (5 kills, 4 aces), Emma Shum (6 aces), and Middle Elizabeth Morrissette (3 kills) powered the No. 8 Beavers (15-4) to a dominant first-round win.

Case 3, Notre Dame (Worcester) 0 — Hannah Storm (9 kills, 7 digs) and Olivia Silva (17 assists) helped propel the No. 6 Cardinals (18-3) to a first-round win at home.

Norwell 3, Bellingham 0 — Captain Carly Ryan compiled a well-rounded 2 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 2 assists and 6 digs in the first-round win for the No. 13 Clippers (17-3). Fellow captain Amanda Ward had two key blocks in the third set, two kills, three digs, and three assists.

