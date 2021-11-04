Thursday’s game was the Bruins’ eighth of the season. No NHL team had played fewer.

Trying to find a groove in this early schedule filled with off days, they were headed back to the ice Thursday against the Red Wings. They were starting a stretch of six games in 11 days — nearly one every other day — but also staring at a full five days between their Nov. 14 game against Montreal and their Nov. 20 game at Philadelphia.

Business will pick up. The Bruins have 13 games in December, 16 in January, and after a four-game February — owing to the Olympic break — they’ll play 15 each in March and April.

Advertisement

For players like Jake DeBrusk, looking to recapture his game after a miserable 2020-21, seeing regular action should help. Coach Bruce Cassidy likes the increased competitiveness from the fifth-year winger (2-0—2 in seven games), even if the results haven’t quite been there yet.

In Carolina, for example, DeBrusk zipped past his check and pointed his compass toward the paint.

“Attacking the net is a good thing,” Cassidy said. “He might have been looking for trailers last year, but he blew right by [Tony] DeAngelo and took it to the net. Unfortunately, [his shot was] off-net. We’re working on that.

“But I liked his initiative. I’m OK with Jake’s game. We’re going to keep pushing him until he’s at the level where he’s helping us win every night.”

Cassidy still is keeping an eye on him, knowing that a lack of goal output could, over time, start to wear on him. He notices a player that’s engaged with his teammates.

“I think there’s a lot of guys in that room right now that probably are hoping their numbers could go up a little bit,” Cassidy said. “But some of that is we just need repetitions and playing, get going here.”

Advertisement

Cassidy didn’t see glaring weaknesses to fix in this most recent stretch. The Bruins spent the week working on power-play puck movement, which has been sluggish (23rd at 15.8 percent). They could shoot more (31st in all-situations shot attempts, per Natural Stat Trick) and hit the net more. They also focused on conditioning to prepare for the road ahead.

“I don’t think our third periods have been bad necessarily, but we want to make sure we have the juice in our tanks if need be,” Cassidy said. “Our schedule will get intense at some point, so that will pay off.”

As for the schedule layout, he sees it as luck of the draw.

“That’s above my pay grade,” he said. “I assume it’s building availability. A lot more goes into it than what coaches want.”

…

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman was tapped to start his fourth game of the season, looking to improve on pedestrian numbers (1-2-0, 2.71, .893 save percentage) … The report from Cassidy, via Providence coach Ryan Mougenel, on demoted defensemen John Moore (1-2—3 in three AHL games): “He’s pushing the pace, moving pucks, scored a goal on the power play. He’s enjoying playing the game. That’s part of it with Johnny right now. He needs to play. Get back to being a regular every day, and hopefully it translates to some success here down the road when we need his minutes.” Moore (shoulder, hip) has played 33 games over the last three seasons … Nick Foligno is expected to skate with the Bruins Friday in a noncontact sweater, but neither he nor Anton Blidh (both upper-body injuries) will travel to Toronto for Saturday’s game … Jack Studnicka and Jakub Zboril were healthy scratches Thursday.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.