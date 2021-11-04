“In the playoffs, any team that can ride their offensive and defensive line has a huge edge to winning November football games in Massachusetts,” said DiLoreto, a 1984 Everett graduate. “It often comes down to who can control the line of scrimmage.”

According second-year coach Rob DiLoreto, come November, the secret to that success is almost always dependent on strong play in the trenches.

With a state-record 828 victories and 29 state championships since its inception in 1893, the Everett High football program has been the benchmark of success in Massachusetts.

The Crimson Tide (8-0) enter the first statewide tournament in MIAA history as the No. 9 seed in the Division 1 bracket and will travel to Nicholson Stadium Friday night to take on eighth-seeded Methuen (6-2).

Both teams have demonstrated impressive physicality at the point of attack all season, with Methuen navigating the tough Merrimack Valley Conference to earn a postseason berth, while Everett scored a huge win at Xaverian in Week 1 before rolling through the competition in the Greater Boston League.

With weather-related delays over the weekend, the seedings for the statewide football tournament weren’t released until Monday, leaving coaches scrambling to game plan while holding practices early in the week.

Methuen ninth-year coach Tom Ryan didn’t need extra time to grasp the gravity of the challenge against Everett, which has allowed just 17 points over its last seven wins.

“They’re real good, so we have to play pretty damn near perfect to beat them,” said Ryan.

“We’ll see if we can handle what they throw at us up front. That’s another area we have to win, because games in November are won up front. I know they have a good line and we have to have an answer for that.”

Methuen might try to counter Everett’s stout interior line by utilizing its talented skill position players.

Ryan said he’ll need big games from sophomore quarterback Drew Eason, as well as his brother, Shane, a freshman who tallied 107 rushing yards and a touchdown in his first varsity start two weeks ago against Lawrence. The freshman could be in line for extra carries with senior tailback Juan Muniz listed as a game-time decision.

With receivers Braeden Carter, Will McKinnon, and Jason Silverio on the outside, Methuen has plenty of options in the passing game. But Everett has tons of speed on the perimeter as well.

“During the regular season, our defense really set the tone for our team,” said DiLoreto. “We’ve had many times where we got quick stops and short fields for our offense, and we’ve won the turnover game as well, so you can attribute that to our defense.”

Everett alternates between a four-man and five-man front, with Jaylen Murphy, Rasheed Frederic, Donovan Gaskins, Marcus Scott, and Bentley commit Jaylen Biggi holding down the defensive line. On the other side of the ball, Biggi starts at right guard, Scott plays tight end, and left tackle Joe Murillo leads the offensive line along with left guard David Macharia, center Nick Raymond, and right tackle Hector Guevera.

DiLoreto called Murillo, a senior, the heart and soul of the offensive line and an inspiration to the whole team as he’s battled back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear to lock down the left tackle position.

Murillo protects the blind side for junior quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, who can target Boston College commit Ismael Zamor, as well as senior stars Moses Seide and Cam Mohamed. Jayden Clerveaux is the Tide’s primary tailback, and the senior rolled to six rushing touchdowns behind his elite offensive line in a 47-11 win at Revere on Oct. 15.

DiLoreto has been around youth football a long time, beginning with a six-year stint coaching the Everett Huskies in the Pop Warner ranks, and continuing with a Super Bowl victory at Pope John in 1998, and Super Bowl wins in 2009 and 2012 as Reading’s offensive coordinator.

Also a student of history, DiLoreto understands the significance of playing in a true statewide bracket, which includes powers such as Springfield Central and Franklin, as well as traditional Division 1 North rivals St. John’s Prep and Central Catholic.

“Whichever team in each division is crowned a statewide champion will have clearly earned that honor,” said DiLoreto.

“We’re excited to qualify and our players and coaches are honored to represent part of the history of Everett football. We hope to make our city proud.”