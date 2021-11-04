Phillips was home in Texas when he heard through his agent that the Patriots were interested, and before long he was chatting with Bill Belichick — and he liked what he heard.

It was early in 2019 and the safety and special teams ace was entering free agency just as the country was entering a pandemic. Phillips had just put a wrap on an impressive six-season run with the Chargers and he was mulling his options.

FOXBOROUGH — Adrian Phillips freely acknowledges he didn’t know what was next for him.

“We talked about what he saw from me and what he wanted me to get better at and I just like the vibe from him,” Phillips recalled Thursday. “I could tell that he was real, and that helped with my decision to come.”

Advertisement

Phillips signed a two-year, $6 million deal that delivered him to New England and transformed his career.

Despite playing in a completely different defense for his entire career, Phillips fit seamlessly into New England’s scheme, which requires versatility and dependability above all else.

Without benefit of OTAs, Phillips had to “hit the ground running” in July when truncated training camps commenced.

“Everybody was so behind the 8-ball because a lot of the technical fundamentals we would’ve learned and that the coaches would’ve taught during the offseason, we weren’t able to do that,” said Phillips. “You had to just skim over it. The real ins and outs of the defense, we weren’t able to get.”

It didn’t seem to bother Phillips, who not only hit the ground running but hit everything in sight, though by his estimation he didn’t start “catching my groove until halfway through the season.”

Playing a hybrid safety/linebacker role that saw him help stack the box and take on much bigger foes on some plays while dropping into coverage on others, Phillips was everywhere, starting all 16 games and collecting a career-high 97 tackles.

Advertisement

It was a most impressive performance from a guy who had been entrenched in a different system and had to digest an entirely new set of schemes on the fly.

“I’ve grown tremendously, just because I had been in a system for 3-4 years, that Cover-3 system, so I saw everything that way and I was used to playing certain coverages a certain way and diagnosing what the offense does in a certain way, and when I got here, all that was out the window,” Phillips said.

“Overall, defensively, everybody kind of looks at the same keys, but what we do here is just totally different, so I had to adapt.

“And that was actually cool, because for so long, I don’t want to say that I got complacent, but I understood what I was doing, so it was easy to pick up on things, but now here, I have to learn a whole new system, a whole new way to play defense and how to challenge myself with learning new keys. It just made me that much better.”

Phillips has picked up this season where he left off last. The Patriots love to employ multiple three-safety sets, and Phillips along with Devin McCourty and Kyle Dugger have meshed well.

Though he’s been with the club for only a year and half, Phillips feels like an old-school Patriot.

“It helps when you’ve got a guy in your room like Devin,” he said. “We speak the same language when it comes to football. We understand how important it is to study the offense and know what everyone is doing on the defense. So, I’m able to pick his brain and that just helps me out even more.”

Advertisement

Communication is critical on the back end, and Phillips said that starts verbally through the week as things are tweaked in practice. On game day, communication can be a simple head nod or arm motion.

Phillips was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after picking off a pair of passes last Sunday against the Chargers. His second theft was a pick-6 that gave the Patriots the lead for good. He explained how the game-changing play was more of a team effort than it may have appeared.

“An interception and any positive play that the defense ever has is never totally on one person,” he said. “It could be something that happened earlier in the game that made the quarterback have an errant throw like that or it could be a disguise,.

“We had been getting to [Justin Herbert] a few times throughout the game, and he wasn’t having the best game that he usually has out there, 300, 400 yards or whatever it may be. So, we were able to get after him a little with our disguise, get in his face, and then with the corners that we have [locking down the receivers], he wanted to give a great tight end like Jared Cook a chance and they just weren’t on the same page and I was able to take advantage of that.”

Advertisement

A year and a half removed from the “good vibes” call with Belichick, what’s it been like to be around him every day?

“It’s just real,” said Phillips. “You don’t ever have to worry about him sugar-coating anything. No matter how good or how bad it may be, and that’s all you can ask for from a head coach.

“Leadership always starts from the top, and when you have a guy like that that’s able to shoot it to you straight no matter what, it trickles down to everybody else on the team, so it makes it that much better.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.