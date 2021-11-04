Fueled by a stunning second-quarter shutdown of Miami’s prolific offense, the Celtics staved off one final Heat run and then cruised to a 95-78 win at FTX Arena. It was Miami’s lowest point total since Jan 17, 2016.

Something seems to have clicked over the past 48 hours, because the Celtics have suddenly become a stifling defensive bunch. It was one small feat to shut down the lottery-bound Orlando Magic, but a night later in Miami, the Celtics were brilliant on defense in their most impressive win of Udoka’s young tenure.

MIAMI — Ime Udoka was going hoarse the past couple of weeks preaching that his team was going to establish a defensive-first approach, despite having two All-Stars and a handful of scorers, games would be won by stopping opponents.

It’s Boston’s second straight win since that its meltdown Monday against Chicago and it came against a team with the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have tormented the Celtics in recent years with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro and they added Celtics nemesis Kyle Lowry in the offseason. But they struggled to even get into their offense, as Boston’s switching defense got hands on loose balls, closed out on shooters and doubled in the post.

Miami had scored 100 points in six of its seven games and averaged 127 in their past two wins.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 17 points but left in the fourth quarter with hamstring tightness. Dennis Schröder added 14 and Romeo Langford scored 12. Jayson Tatum did not score until 11:14 left in the fourth period and finished with 10 points.

Miami made its expected run in the third quarter, turning the game into a physical slugfest, testing to see if the Celtics would back down. After Brown’s 3-pointer gave Boston a 62-42 lead, Miami responded with a 14-2 run, and the late-arriving Miami crowd roared in delight.

When it appeared the Celtics would again cough up a big lead, they came back with an 11-1 quarter-ending run, sparked by Schröder’s blazing speed on the fastbreak and a corner 3 from Langford.

All of this occurred while Jayson Tatum went scoreless for the first three quarters with four fouls.

It was just three days ago the Celtics were humiliated off their home floor in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls, getting outscored 39-11 in that final period.

Since then, the Celtics have been on a defensive rampage, first holding down the youthful Orlando Magic for the final three quarters and then producing the finest half of basketball of the season in Miami.

The Celtics simply stifled the Heat offense, holding Miami to 9 second-quarter points on 4-for-20 shooting. Miami couldn’t find an open shot. In one sequence, Jimmy Butler spun on Marcus Smart for one of his patented bank shots and found Al Horford right there to swat it out of bounds.

Even players who have punished the Celtics over the years — Lowry and Adebayo — couldn’t get shots off without harassment. They were a combined 0 for 8 at the half as the Celtics turned a 28-21 deficit into a 51-33 halftime lead. That’s a 30-5 run.

Miami went scoreless for 5:38 in that span, as Udoka’s vigorous work over the past several weeks finally appeared to be reaping results.

Even more stunning was that Celtics’ heading scorer Tatum did not score in the first half, missing all five of his shot attempts. Second-year swingman Aaron Nesmith, soaking up the injured Josh Richardson’s minutes, scored a season-high 9 points in the first half.

The Heat tried using the extra pass to beat the Celtics aggressive defense, but the off-ball helpers were able to knock those entry passes away. Miami committed 10 turnovers in the second period, three by the usually reliable Adebayo. Meanwhile, the Heat starters were a combined 0 for 7 shooting in the period for 2 points.

Boston’s defense had been much maligned through the first seven games, yielding open 3-point attempts and also getting gashed in the paint. Udoka has reiterated that he wants his players with better cohesion, communicating more on that side. The second period may have exceeded any of his expectations.

Brown led Boston with 11 points at the half. Near the end of the second period, he was jawing with the Heat bench. Moments later, he curled, took a pass from Marcus Smart and drained a long 3-pointer for the final bucket of the half. Brown then responded with some choice words for those same Heat players.

