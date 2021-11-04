East Longmeadow heads to Scituate, Lynn Tech drives out to North Adams to face Hoosac Valley, Minnechaug Regional shoots down to the South Shore to take on Hanover, Northampton is visiting Ashland, Old Colony Regional plays at Ware, and there are plenty more geographical oddities to be found in the brackets of all eight divisions.

The MIAA football postseason returns after a one-year absence with a new statewide format in place. While old rivals are still slated to meet in the first round or potentially beyond, all eight divisions are open to teams from any region in Massachusetts, resulting infresh new matchups.

By Thanksgiving, the top teams in each bracket will have proven their worth by navigating through a minefield of the best programs in their division, earning a Super Bowl berth at Gillette Stadium. Note that the state finals at Gillette are scheduled for Dec. 1-2, with two more games set for Monday, Dec. 6 to avoid a conflict with the New England Revolution.

Division 1

Everett (7-0) is the only public school to win a Division 1 state title since the MIAA moved to a playoff format in 2013. Franklin (7-0) looks to join those ranks and defend its status as the top seed in D1, while Springfield Central (6-2) could also make noise after winning consecutive Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019. There are four powers from the Catholic Conference lurking in the bracket, including second-seeded Central Catholic (7-1), fourth-seeded Xaverian (6-2), and third-seeded St. John’s Prep (6-2), three programs that have combined for five D1 state titles since 2013. Xaverian and Springfield Central have a very interesting contrast of styles that could highlight their second-round matchup. Everett might be the No. 9 seed, but the Tide are capable of making a run through this bracket to potentially meet Prep or Central Catholic at Gillette.

The Favorite: Central Catholic

Sleeper: Everett

Best first-round matchup: Andover at Wachusett (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Division 2

This bracket is loaded with elite programs, including perennial contenders King Philip, Lincoln-Sudbury, and defending D2 state champion Mansfield. However, every team is likely playing for a runner-up trophy with top-seeded Catholic Memorial (8-0) standing head and shoulders above the rest of the field. The Knights were slotted as a Division 3 program by enrollment under the new MIAA alignments, and elected to move up to D2, but declined to move up to the highest division despite making the D1 Super Bowl in both 2018 and 2019. Reading (8-0) is unlucky to draw the No. 9 seed and potentially face CM in the second round, while fifth-seeded L-S (7-0) and fourth-seeded Marshfield (7-1) would likely have to upset the powerhouse Knights to make it to Gillette. KP (6-1) and Barnstable (6-2) could represent the other side of the bracket if the Red Hawks can upset sixth-seeded Mansfield (5-3) in the first round.

The Favorite: Catholic Memorial

Sleeper: Lincoln-Sudbury

Best first-round matchup: Barnstable at Mansfield (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Division 3

Top-seeded Marblehead enters the D3 state tournament with a state-best 18-game win streak, but faces a tough test in the first round against No. 16 Norwood (6-2), which snuck into the tournament at a low seed despite a great season in the Tri-Valley League. Masconomet (6-2) gave Marblehead a scare in Week 5 and could face the Magicians in the second round. Milton (6-2) and Dartmouth (6-2) are two tough programs that have had consistent success in the Division 4 South bracket in years past, and moved up to D3 under the new alignments. One of those teams will go home after their 6-11 matchup in the first round. Hanover (6-2), the seventh seed, is averaging 33.3 points per game with Chris Landolfi’s son, Michael, starring at quarterback. Fourth-seeded Plymouth South (6-2) and second-seeded Billerica (7-1) are relatively young teams with plenty of talent.

The Favorite: Marblehead

Sleeper: Milton

Best first-round matchup: Dartmouth at Milton (Friday, 6:30 p.m.)

Division 4

With Duxbury, Danvers, and Tewksbury moving down from D3, while Ashland, Foxborough, and Scituate moved up into D4, this bracket is arguably tougher than any other to navigate. Top-seeded Scituate (7-1) has only lost to second-seeded Duxbury (6-1), and would assuredly like to meet the Dragons again at Gillette. Third-seeded Foxborough (7-1) can’t be discounted with running back Dylan Gordon leading a high-powered offense, and fourth-seeded Tewksbury (6-2) is always a threat to make a postseason run. Sixth-seeded Middleborough (6-2) and eight-seeded Ashland (8-0) round out the gauntlet of championship-caliber teams in the bracket.

The Favorite: Scituate

Sleeper: Tewksbury

Best first-round matchup: Bedford at Tewksbury (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Division 5

Swampscott (8-0) might be the second seed in D5, but it will be tough for any team to stop the Big Blue from marching back to Gillette to defend their 2019 state championship. Third-seeded Bishop Fenwick (6-2), which won the 2019 D6 Super Bowl, is a candidate to upend Swampscott if they can make it to the semifinals. Top-seeded North Reading (7-1) dropped a nail-biter at Amesbury, but finished atop the Cape Ann League. The Hornets could face league rival and fourth-seeded Pentucket (6-2) in the semifinals. No. 12 Northeast Metro (6-2) travels to fifth-seeded Old Rochester (5-2) for an intriguing first-round matchup on Saturday morning.

The Favorite: Swampscott

Sleeper: Bishop Fenwick

Best first-round matchup: Northeast at Old Rochester (Saturday, 10:30 a.m.)

Division 6

Stoneham (8-0), the 2018 D6 state champions, closed the regular season on a tear with 116 points over their final two wins to lock up the top seed. Perennial D7 powers Abington (7-1) and St. Mary’s (7-1) are lurking as the respective No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on the other side of the bracket. The Spartans were on cruise control en route to a Catholic Central League title when they stumbled at previously winless Cardinal Spellman. Sixth-seeded Medway (5-3) and No. 11 Bellingham (4-4) happen to meet in the first round after the TVL rivals played in Week 7. Fourth-seeded Rockland (6-1) and seventh-seeded Norwell (4-4) are two tough teams from the South Shore League that could upend some of the favorites in this bracket.

The Favorite: St. Mary’s

Sleeper: Rockland

Best first-round matchup: Sandwich at Norwell (Friday, 6 p.m.)

Division 7

The only undefeated team in the bracket, top-seeded Wahconah (8-0) beat opponents by an average of 22.8 points per game this season. The Warriors have made two Super Bowl appearances this decade, losing to Holliston in 2014 and Mashpee in 2016. Boston City League power East Boston (6-1) draws a tough road test at second-seeded Amesbury (6-1), which suffered its sole loss this season in Week 3 at Cape Ann rival Hamilton-Wenham (6-2), the third seed in D7. Boston Latin Academy (6-1) will look to upset eighth-seeded Clinton and test its mettle against Wahconah. Led by junior quarterback Will Baker, sixth-seeded Cohasset (5-2) is a team to watch if they can stop Cape & Islands Lighthouse champion Nantucket (4-2) in the first round. Vocational Regional school Blue Hills (7-1) is a cinderella candidate as the No. 10 seed going up against perennial contender Mashpee (6-2).

The Favorite: Wahconah

Sleeper: Northbridge

Best first-round matchup: Blue Hills at Mashpee (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Division 8

Manchester Essex (7-0) is the fifth seed in this bracket, but the Hornets could keep rolling through the competition if they can get past Commonwealth rival KIPP Academy (7-1) in the first round. Top-seeded Hoosac Valley (7-1) is only allowing 7 points per game during a seven-game win streak, and second-seeded Ware (8-0) has also dominated out west. Both programs will face a well-traveled opponent with No. 16 Lynn Tech (3-4) and No. 15 Old Colony Regional (5-2) saddling up for bus rides that could take several hours before their respective Friday night games. No. 14 Brighton (4-3) also takes a long trip to Palmer (7-1) and No. 10 Randolph (4-4) heads to the Berkshires to face Lee (5-3). Lowell Catholic (5-3), the No. 8 seed, has been hit hard by injuries, but could still do some damage.

The Favorite: Manchester Essex

Sleeper: Lowell Catholic

Best first-round matchup: KIPP Academy at ManchesterEssex (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Correspondents Trevor Hass and Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.