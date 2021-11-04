Barnstable at Mansfield : Ross Jatkola has Barnstable playing very well up front, while Mansfield has gone through some uncharacteristic struggles on both sides of the line. Following a tough test against Central Catholic, the No. 11 Red Hawks can pull off an upset to start their campaign in the loaded Division 2 bracket. Pick : Barnstable.

Everett at Methuen : After edging Xaverian to open the season, the Crimson Tide have allowed just 17 points over six resounding wins against Greater Boston League competition. Now they face a battle-tested Methuen team in the 8-9 matchup to open the Division 1 tournament. Pick : Everett.

Norwood at Marblehead: This is far from your typical 1-16 matchup in the Division 3 bracket. The No. 1 Magicians (8-0) are riding a state-best 18-game win streak, but No. 16 Norwood (6-2) is averaging 29 points per game behind a strong rushing attack. Pick: Marblehead.

North Andover at Natick: These teams are mirror images in some ways. Both feature hard-nosed tailbacks that lead versatile rushing attacks, and both mix in talented young skill position players. No. 7 Natick is 4-0 at home this season and should hold serve in this Division 2 matchup. Pick: Natick.

Reading at Bishop Feehan: The winner of the 8-9 matchup in the Division 2 bracket will likely face an immense challenge in the quarterfinals at top-seeded Catholic Memorial. First, either the Rockets or Shamrocks have to emerge from an intriguing first-round matchup. Pick: Reading.

KIPP Academy at Manchester-Essex: One of the few undefeated teams entering the statewide tournament, Manchester-Essex (7-0) takes on No. 12 KIPP (7-1) in a rematch between Commonwealth Athletic Conference foes. KIPP will be out for revenge after falling, 15-8, to the Hornets on Oct. 9. Pick: KIPP Academy.

Stoughton at Plymouth South: Without star sophomore Casious Johnson, the No. 4 Lions (6-2) will need a group effort to run past No. 13 Stoughton (3-5) in a Division 3 first-round game. Pick: Plymouth South.

Dartmouth at Milton: Two programs that have been very successful in the Division 4 South bracket find themselves in a 6-11 matchup to open the Division 3 statewide tournament. Milton (6-2) is coming off a home loss to Natick, while Dartmouth (6-2) has only lost to SEC foes Brockton and Bridgewater-Raynham. Pick: Milton.

Apponequet at Swampscott: After winning the South Coast Conference title in Fall II, Apponequet (3-4) stumbled this year en route to the No. 15 seed in the Division 5, so they’ll take a long road trip up to Blocksidge Field to face the second-seeded Blue Wave (8-0). Pick: Swampscott.

Blue Hills at Mashpee: Blue Hills is one of the few representatives from smaller conferences like the Mayflower League, and will hit the road to face South Coast Conference power Mashpee, which is ranked No. 7 in the Division 7 bracket. Pick: Blue Hills.