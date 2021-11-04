Jones was one of four quarterbacks Rhule coached on the American Team at the Senior Bowl in January. Even though Jones didn’t play because he tweaked his left ankle, Rhule gathered a strong sense of what the Alabama prospect could bring to the next level.

“After you spend five or 10 minutes with him,” the Panthers coach said Thursday morning via conference call. “I mean, he’s just got juice.”

FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t take Matt Rhule much time to recognize the potential of Mac Jones . Just how quickly did he know Jones would start his NFL career so successfully?

Advertisement

The fact that Jones even decided to participate in the Senior Bowl was noteworthy to Rhule. Coming off his first season as a full-time starter, Jones had just thrown for 464 yards and five touchdowns in the national championship game.

“The fact that he’s here speaks a lot about who he is,” Rhule said at the time.

With the Patriots and Panthers set to play Sunday, Rhule is not surprised by Jones’s early success. Through eight weeks, the 23-year-old Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (1,997), completion percentage (68.1), average yards per attempt (7.1), touchdown passes (9), and quarterback rating (90.1).

According to Rhule, Jones’s accuracy, arm strength, and especially his ability to process information quickly were all apparent on the practice fields back in January.

“You could see how intelligent he was the first day,” Rhule recalled. “I mean, we put a lot of install in, a lot of words in, just to see if they could recite it. You could see pretty quickly he had a feel for the game, he had some moxie, and he was really, really intelligent.”

Rhule, now in his second season as Carolina’s head coach, said one of his evaluation tools was to test the players with a new playbook on a condensed schedule.

Advertisement

“Who can learn this? Who can walk in on a Wednesday afternoon and get a 45-play list and have it all down in two hours before they go to practice?” Rhule said. “It was a great way to test their football IQ, especially without a combine this year. Mac obviously passed with flying colors.”

By the end of the week, Rhule was confident Jones would go on to have success — regardless of which team drafted him.

“To me, no matter where Mac ended up, I knew he was going to be a longtime pro, because he just has all the right qualities and all the right things that are essential to being a great player,” Rhule said. “That was evident to me from the very beginning.”

It turns out Jones was on Rhule’s radar well before the Senior Bowl.

When Jones was coming out of the Bolles School, Rhule, then in his first season as Baylor’s head coach, and his staff made a last-ditch pitch to sway him away from Alabama. But Jones didn’t bite.

“He wanted to go play at Alabama, and he trusted himself,” Rhule said. “He was going to bet on himself. It certainly worked out for him.”

Injury report

Starting cornerback J.C. Jackson was the lone player absent from Patriots practice Thursday, missing his second straight day with an illness.

Eleven other Patriots were limited: defensive tackle Christian Barmore (foot), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs), defensive tackle Carl Davis (hand), safety Cody Davis (hand), safety Kyle Dugger (neck), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (ankle), guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder), linebacker Josh Uche (shoulder), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin). All players were also limited Wednesday.

Advertisement

For the Panthers, quarterback Sam Darnold was once again limited with both a concussion and a right shoulder injury. Running back Christian McCaffrey returned for another day of practice, though his availability is not included on the practice report because the team has not officially activated him off injured reserve.

Revved up

Several Patriots repped Revolution gear Thursday in support of the soccer team’s new logo. Remarked outside linebacker Matthew Judon, “Best record and most goals, they said, in history. Now they’re in the playoffs. We wish them guys luck. We love championships. Hopefully, they can win one.” … Tight end Jonnu Smith likened the Patriots’ push for a playoff spot to a horse race. The three wild-card spots in the AFC are all very much up for grabs, with seven teams in the hunt. Said Smith: “Everybody is kind of bunched up in there together. As the race goes on, some horses, they kind of fall back a little bit. We just want to be bunched up in the midst of it all, giving ourselves a chance and eventually coming out on top. That’s the goal.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.