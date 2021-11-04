Like many of his teammates, the Bruins captain started his 18th NHL season slowly. In his first seven games, he had 17 shots on goal, and none went in. Coach Bruce Cassidy was telling reporters this week that No. 37 would be just fine.

If anyone was worried about Patrice Bergeron, they weren’t shouting it.

A natural hat trick against the Red Wings, the seventh of his decorated career, gave the Bruins a three-goal lead after two periods at TD Garden. He finished his second four-goal game with another feed from Marchand, off the rush, in the third period to cap a 5-1 rout.

Advertisement

It was Bergeron’s first four-goal game since Jan. 6, 2018, against Carolina. He is vintage Bordeaux. The last Bruin over age 36 to score a hat trick was Dave Andreychuk on Oct. 28, 1999, at age 36 years, 29 days. Only five Bruins have done it post-36, a list that also includes Johnny Bucyk (6), Jean Ratelle, and Dit Clapper.

Hey, Wayne Gretzky only scored one hat trick after age 36: At age 36 years, 258 days on Oct. 11, 1997 at Vancouver.

Bergeron also became the first Bruin to score four since David Pastrnak on Oct. 14, 2019 against Anaheim.

Better yet, Boston saw its power play go from stiff shuffle to full-on sprint. The first three of Bergeron’s goals were on the man-up, and they were signature plays: Brad Marchand to Bergeron in the slot. The Bruins go-to option on the man-advantage still works.

At 11:03 of the first, those two longtime linemates connected for a 1-0 lead. Bergeron put it far side on Thomas Greiss for his first goal of the year. It had all the familiar elements: Bergeron’s faceoff win, Charlie McAvoy walking the blueline to move the defense, a one-touch feed from Marchand, and a ripper of a shot.

Advertisement

They had the chance after Detroit’s Vlad Namestnikov was whistled for remaining in the game without a helmet. Poor decisions by the visitors would become a theme.

The Bruins outshot the Red Wings, 9-2, in the first 12 minutes leading up to a McAvoy drawn penalty. On the shift where No. 73 was tripped, they had everything going in the offensive zone but a goal: Smart leaves, keeps, and pinches; strong cycles, tough board work; and traffic in front. No goal, but the attack looked good from the start, a welcome sign after a five-day layoff.

Shots in the first period: 11-3, Boston. Attempts were 22-9.

The Bruins went up by two at 10:52 of the second, when Bergeron buried another power-play feed from Marchand. The latter, from behind the net, saw the Red Wings lose his linemate in the slot. This PPG happened after Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi did something rarely seen: He passed up a shot on a 2 on 1, then interfered with the backchecking McAvoy. Another bad idea.

Netminder Jeremy Swayman wasn’t tested early — he made his fourth save of the night 3:15 into the second period — but his stop on Lucas Raymond late in the second, a forward-falling chest save, helped keep it 2-0. He also corralled the puck with split pads as Bertuzzi took his penalty. Swayman had nine saves through 40 minutes, while Bergeron was 3 for 4 shooting the puck.

Advertisement

Chapeaux pour le capitaine arrived with 1:15 left in the second, after Karson Kuhlman drew a holding call on super Detroit rookie Moritz Seider by going hard to the net when he saw no other options. His fourth came at even strength at 15:52 of the third, this one on a cross-ice Marchand feed and tying No. 63 for the team lead in goals.

Boston finished 3 for 5 on the power play.

While his other two linemates are cooking, Pastrnak is fighting the puck. He fanned on an open-net chance that would have made it 2-0 in the second, a slick cross-ice feed from Marchand. Early in the third, he whiffed on a drop pass from Marchand off the rush, and earned a high-sticking call that looked borne out of frustration.

When Bergeron took a tripping call, the Bruins were two men down. The Red Wings, who had one shot on their first three power plays, made it 3-1 on a Lucas Raymond one-timer. It was their 12th shot of the night.

But the Bruins answered 24 seconds later. Defenseman Mike Reilly chipped one home after Greiss stopped Curtis Lazar’s shorthanded rush. Reilly, who was blanked on his first 45 shots as a Bruin, popped his first since January 2020, when he was with Ottawa. No player in the league took more shots — 153 — without a goal.

Pastrnak, it seems, may need to be more decisive. One of the best chances of the first came after Matt Grzelcyk, so good in tight spaces, stepped around Lucas Raymond at the point and set up the winger in the right side of the slot. The winger tried to feed Marchand across the slot, rather than fire on net.

Advertisement

Had he shot immediately, Pastrnak might have picked a corner. He was likely hoping Marchand would be able to use the screening Bergeron on the far side of the play. But Detroit closed before Pastrnak could make a decision, and the Wings had a zone exit.

The Red Wings, hanging tough to start the season at 4-5-2, were without captain Dylan Larkin, who missed his second game in a row for what coach Jeff Blashill called personal reasons. He is away from the team. Larkin, 25, is fourth on the club in scoring (3-5—8 in eight games).

Detroit did bring two of the early candidates for the Calder Trophy: Swedish winger Raymond (5-5—10 in 11 games) and German defenseman Seider (0-9—9). They drafted Raymond fourth overall in 2020, and Seider sixth in 2019. The latter, listed at 6-foot-4 and 197 pounds, held his ground on an early rush by Marchand, who tried to cut inside on the rookie.

Rangy and stable when the Bruins tried to hit him, he was on his team’s top power play unit. He’s got a long career ahead of him.

As Boston’s vets showed Thursday, some stay elite for decades.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.