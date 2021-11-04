Red Sox executive vice president and assistant GM Raquel Ferreira talked with Mets officials in recent days about their GM search, according to multiple major league sources. After doing so, she decided the position was not a fit at this time, and she will not interview for the position.
Instead, Ferreira will remain with a Red Sox organization with which she has now spent 23 seasons.
Ferreira joined the Red Sox in 1999 and steadily rose over the next 20 years to a vice-president position in the baseball operations department. In September 2019, she was part of a four-person leadership group that oversaw the baseball operations department after Dave Dombrowski was fired.
When Chaim Bloom was hired as Red Sox chief baseball officer in October 2019, Ferreira was elevated to assistant GM.
