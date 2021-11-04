“Everyone says that us New Englanders are really great people to have in your corner, but we’re not this always smiley, cheery type – if you mess with us, we’re going to mess with you,” said Revolution president Brian Bilello, who oversaw the nearly three-year-long process. “Being able to capture that in a way that’s positive, and not confrontational in a negative way, is important to us. The idea of ‘revolution,’ we think, is rooted in something good, rooted in a cause, rooted in a reason.”

But if the re-branding of the region’s Major League Soccer team evokes feelings of feistiness as well as pride, then the franchise has won a battle it knew it had to wage.

The New England Revolution aren’t looking for a fight over their new logo.

Advertisement

The familiar “crayon flag” logo will live on through the end of this season, which has seen the Revolution finish the regular season as the top team in the league and with its best shot at winning its first-ever MLS Cup. It will be replaced by a new seal with a navy blue background and a white retro-styled “R” pierced by a red sash and encircled by red bunting.

The New England Revolution's original logo (left) is being replaced by a new design (right) after the 2021 season. New England Revolution

Long before each element of the new logo was thoughtfully designed to create the “positive defiance” look and feel the team was searching for, the franchise had to go through its own process of self-discovery.

“A few years ago we thought about how the Revolution were going to evolve, the investments we were going to make in the infrastructure and the team and the players and really felt like we wanted to introduce fans to a brand-new Revolution,” said Bilello. “That was the starting point, to say, ‘We want to understand soccer in this market, what it’s supposed to represent and how we fit in that landscape.’”

Advertisement

So, the team conducted extensive research with focus groups in 2019 to learn what the fans, both casual and hard-core Revs fans, as well as general soccer and general sports fans, liked and disliked about the current look and feel of the team’s name and image.

The focus groups, which included members of the team’s two supporter groups, The Midnight Riders and The Rebellion, made it clear that they did not seek wholesale changes. They liked the red, white and blue color scheme, and the “Revolution” name and the spirit of what a revolution means – going against the grain, standing for what’s right, not getting beat – remained popular, falling in line with how fans felt both about New England and its soccer team.

The negatives were the visuals of the logo itself.

Known derisively in these parts as the “crayon flag” with its streaky stripes and a worn soccer ball standing in for stars, the focus group didn’t hold back voicing the opinion that they equated that logo with the off-field version of an on-field flop.

“It says ‘I’ve been watching mediocre soccer since the mid-90′s,’” said one focus group member.

“Looks like a worn pair of jeans,” said another.

The New England Revolution soccer team's new logo uses a typeface from the East India Trading Company, whose tea was thrown in the harbor during the Boston Tea Party. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

When the team asked what the new logo should look like, there were calls for a more modern, more progressive look – no stale muskets or cliched cannons, for example – but one that still retained a sense of New England tradition.

Advertisement

And one more ask: Don’t you dare add to the name a “FC,” shorthand for the “Football Club” add-on used pervasively among European soccer teams and nearly half of the North American MLS franchises.

“A lot of what we didn’t change are some of my favorite things, this understanding of how everyone rallied around this concept of ‘revolution,’” said Bilello. “So many MLS teams have FC, SC – we didn’t know what people were going to say about that but it was pretty clear that people didn’t want to be another ‘FC’ and just put your city’s name on it, slap an ‘FC’ on it and say ‘we’re done.’”

The team turned to a London-based design firm, JKR, to incorporate three main concepts – the American Revolution, the spirit of defiance, and the Boston/Massachusetts region – into a new logo.

The flag was replaced by red bunting, which are the wavy lines that comprise the border of the primary seal.

The font of the white “R” on a blue background is inspired by American Revolution-era typefaces, including the stamp used on products from the East India Trading Company, whose product was at the heart of the 1773 Boston Tea Party.

The red slash that is interwoven through the “R” adds a third dimension and is meant to convey that aura of “defiance.”

Like most MLS logos and shields, the new Revs logo does not make a specific reference to the sport of soccer, unless one squints and decides that the bottom-right serif of the “R” resembles a kicking foot.

Advertisement

The primary crest includes a white circle, with “New England Revolution” and “1996″ around the seal.

The design team also came up with six slogans to add to the merchandising mix, including “Bring the Fight”, “Defend the Fort,” and “Liberty.”

The new seal will not be fully incorporated until next season, but players will walk out in jackets bearing the new logo at their final regular season game Sunday at Gillette. Despite supply-chain issues, the team will have merchandise on sale in time for the holidays as well.

That the new logo’s rollout coincides with a special season is a happy accident.

“That was the plan,” said Bilello of the team’s on-field success. “And with the re-brand, it’s a whole new Revolution. The fact that it’s all come together at the same time is really exciting for us, we know it’s exciting for the fans and certainly getting it right, right now, is an affirmation of what we’ve been doing the last three years, including this re-brand.”

This graphic shows the explanation of the design elements within the new Revolution logo. New England Revolution

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.