The 18th-seeded Raiders earned a 2-0 victory on the strength of a pair of goals from sophomore Karissa Albin, both off redirections on shots by Rothwell.

Senior Lauren Rothwell is the only player remaining from the Raiders’ 2018-19 Division 1 state title teams, but inexperience did not hinder Somerset Berkley in Thursday’s Round of 32 matchup in the Division 2 state tournament at Plymouth North.

The Somerset Berkley field hockey team entered the postseason with the rare distinction of being a back-to-back state champion. But the 2021 edition is hardly battle tested in the tournament.

“I’m happy we won,” Somerset Berkley coach Jen Crook said. “I don’t think we played to the best of our ability at all. Maybe because we’ve been off for almost a week, but a win is a win when we get to the tournament, so I’ll take it.”

The Raiders (12-4-3) will travel to Falmouth to face the second-seeded Clippers in the Round of 16 on Monday (time TBA). Plymouth North finished 9-6-3.

“I would’ve liked to have a little longer journey to find out about how the statewide tournament was going to work, but the kids played their hearts out tonight,” Plymouth North coach Janet Veracka said. “They didn’t let up, they didn’t give up, they played hard for 60 minutes.”

Plymouth North held an 8-6 advantage in shots on goal and really ramped up its offensive pressure once Albin scored her first goal with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter. The Blue Eagles found the back of the net on three separate occasions, though each would-be goal was ultimately waved off due to infractions.

“One wasn’t touched offensively in the circle,” Veracka said. “We had the one down here that they called a little high in the circle, I kind of had to bite my tongue a bit on that one.”

Albin extended the lead to 2-0 with 9:18 left in the final frame. Somerset Berkley sophomore Lily Johnson (8 saves) secured the shutout.

Plymouth North's Emily Jenkins (right) moves the ball up field against Somerset Berkley's Karis Botelho in Thursday's Division 2 first-round playoff matchup. DebeeTlumacki

Division 1 State

Brookline 2, Westford 1 — Annabelle Gardner scored in the first quarter, assisted by Riley Lackey, and Piper Kelley scored the winner in the second quarter for the No. 32 Warriors (9-8-2) in their preliminary round win. Brookline will play at No. 1 Andover (16-0-1) on Friday at 5 p.m. in the first round.

Franklin 6, Beverly 0 — Junior Kaitlyn Carney had a pair of goals as the fourth-seeded Panthers (18-1) earned the first-round win.

Division 2 State

Bishop Fenwick 3, Minnechaug 0 — Senior Emma Perry, senior captain Grace Morey, and senior Arianna Costello scored for the ninth-seeded Crusaders (13-2-4), as they earned a shutout on their way to the second round.

Nashoba 8, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Seniors Graham Straface (3 goals) and Lela Boermeester (2 goals) powered the fourth-seeded Wolves (14-2-2) to the first-round win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Wakefield 1 — Avery Engel scored the first two goals and Shannon Macleod recorded a pair of assists for the 13th seeded Cougars (11-5-1) in the first-round win. Next up, fourth-seeded Nashoba on Monday night.

Division 3 State

Hanover 1, Nipmuc 0 — Sophomore Katie Radzik struck with just five minutes left, advancing the No. 13 Hawks (11-6-1) to the second round. Junior Sami Burke and senior Morgan Henry picked up assists on the goal.

Division 4 State

Southwick 4, Sturgis West 1 — Seniors Devan Fox (3 goals) and Avey Glynn scored for the 33rd-seeded Rams (9-7-3) who kicked off the tourney with a preliminary round win in Hyannis.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Cam Kerry, AJ Traub, and Christopher Williams contributed.