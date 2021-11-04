Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and rookie Davis Mills took over after halftime.

Coach David Culley made the announcement Thursday, saying Taylor gives Houston its best chance to win.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after missing the past six games because of a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

The Texans have struggled with Mills under center and have lost seven games in a row. It’s their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Taylor returned to practice last week but wasn’t quite ready to return. Culley said the veteran has had no setbacks since getting back to practice and now that he’s healthy there was no question that he would start this weekend.

Browns again excuse Beckham from practice

Polarizing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice for the second straight day on Thursday as the Browns figure out their next move with him, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.

The team hasn’t reached a conclusion on what to do with Beckham, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Beckham has likely played his last game in Cleveland, his exit hastened by his father sharing a video on social media criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Beckham’s silence on the matter underscores his divide with the Browns.

And while the team’s front office works toward a solution, some players expressed a willingness to bring back Beckham.

Advertisement

“Hopefully we can get him back, if that’s possible,” said safety John Johnson III. “I feel like the majority of this locker room would love to have him in this building. Flat out.”

Left guard Joel Bitonio, one of the team’s most respected players and leaders, said there is confusion over Beckham’s status.

“It’s hard because we don’t know what the situation is,” he said. “We think he’s a great player when he’s on the field, but we don’t know what the situation is. We don’t know what’s really going on.

“We probably know as much as you guys know from outside the building. But if he wants to come back and be part of the team, I’m sure we’d welcome him with open arms.”

Cleveland could waive Beckham if it doesn’t see a reconciliation, which seems like a long shot at this point.

Beckham turns 29 on Friday. He’s making $15.75 million this season, and the Browns would have to pay him more than half of that if he was waived and not claimed by another team.

Beckham is under contract for two more seasons, but doesn’t have any guaranteed money on his contract after this year.

Woman killed in crash remembered

A longtime friend said she was with a Las Vegas woman minutes before she was killed in a fiery predawn crash that authorities say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III caused by driving 156 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada.

Advertisement

Tina Tintor dropped Bojana Filipovic off at her home early Tuesday after walking Tintor’s dog, Maxi, and talking about going to Serbia, Filopovic told Fox5 KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

Both 23 years old and immigrants from the Balkan country, they became friends as neighbors in Las Vegas when they were 5.

“She was just about to get her citizenship and everything was going swell,” Filipovic said. “She’d give you a shoulder to lean on, and she’ll always slap sense into you if you do something wrong. I wish I got to say goodbye, and I’ll see you in the next life.”

Filipovic did not immediately respond Thursday to a telephone message from the Associated Press.

Police and prosecutors say Ruggs’s Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on a residential boulevard at 3:39 a.m. Tuesday, rupturing its fuel tank and igniting a fire. The speed limit in the area is 45 m.p.h.

Ruggs’s blood-alcohol, measured at the hospital, was 0.16%, a prosecutor said.

Tintor and her dog perished in the burning Toyota, authorities and witnesses said.

Filopovic told KLAS that Tintor’s mother called her Tuesday morning, crying and asking if she knew where Tintor was.

“She was supposed to wake up at 7 a.m. to run errands, but she never got home with her dog,” Filipovic said.

Giants limit access to facility

The Giants limited access to their facility after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positives.

The Giants said several more players and coaches had false positives on Thursday, forcing the team to cancel in-facility morning meetings for players and to close their office to non-football staff.

Advertisement

Coach Joe Judge said some players and coaches were sent home and later brought back to the building for an afternoon walkthrough and practice when a second test was negative.

“It’s been a different type of day, we have flowed with it pretty well as an organization,” Judge said before practice, adding it was reminiscent of last season when the pandemic overshadowed the season at times.

The Giants said Bio-Reference Laboratories, which handles testing for the league, is experiencing an unusually high number of false positives using the Rapid Mesa Test. With one exception, the team said, all the positive Mesa test results over the past two days have come back negative through PCR testing.