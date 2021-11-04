advancing into the next round of the MIAA Division 2 boys’ soccer tournament with Thursday’s 2-1 win over the No. 38 Andover.

Wellesley senior Thomas Garen’s arcing shot slipped by into the top corner of the goal, and the 27th-seeded Raiders had a lead they didn’t relinquish,

The goalie had plenty of time to set his jump. The kick was just too perfect.

Junior defenseman Cole Busny found a corner kick from junior captain Yoav Finegold that slid by the reach of Andover goalie Gannon Sylvester, and buried it into a gaping net to open the scoring 21 minutes into the game.

“It was great,” Busny said. “First goal of my high school career in the playoffs. Got the momentum going.”

Andover (7-6-6) responded swiftly with a goal off a corner kick, as junior Nik Previte delivered into a section of open net just a minute later.

With just under six minutes left in the half, Garen scored the game-winner for the Raiders (6-9-3). Sophomore Will Boecher had a throw-in, and Garen didn’t need much space.

“I was focused on putting the ball somewhere playable,” Garen said. “Boecher tossed it down the line, and I just finished. It’s what I do.”

Wellesley's Yoav Feingold (left) and Alexander Soderling react to the winning goal. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

In the second half, the Raiders were even more dominant in time of possession, placing several shots on goal. Sylvester made save after spectacular save to keep the Golden Warriors in it.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to finish more of those,” Raiders coach Chris DiCecca said. “The amount of opportunities we had, we have to put some of those away.”

Andover had a few opportunities, but Wellesley’s defense held.

“We were moving the ball well, creating tons of goal scoring opportunities, we were aggressive, we were hungry,” DiCecca said. “Our response after our mishap was great and we were able to seal the win.”

Andover's Nik Previte (4) celebrated his goal with teammates Jacob Srivastava (15) and Tyler Ardito, but it wasn't enough against Wellesley. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Beverly 2, Springfield Central 1 — Senior Nick Braganca, the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year, scored his 21st goal of the season 10 minutes into second half for Beverly, but Springfield Central scored a stoppage time header from a free kick to force overtime. Owen McCarthy scored the winner in the first period of overtime on a cross from Teo Berbic to send the No. 25 Panthers (10-5-3) into the first round to play at No. 8 Arlington (12-0-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Durfee 1, Shrewsbury 0 — Oscar Hernandez scored in the first half for the No. 36 Hilltoppers (9-6-4) to send them past the No. 29 Colonials (4-8-5) in the preliminary round. Durfee will play at No. 4 Marshfield (11-4-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the first round.

Franklin 5, Malden 0 — Sophomore defender Rex Cinelli scored twice for the No. 26 Panthers (11-4-4) in their preliminary round win. Franklin will visit No. 7 Framingham (11-2-5) in the first round Saturday at 6 p.m.

Division 2 State

Duxbury 2, Grafton 0 — Jaedon Seo scored in the first minute, and Tyler Wasler in the 10th minute to give the No. 26 Green Dragons (6-11-2) the preliminary round win. Duxbury will travel to No. 7 Longmeadow (7-6-4) on Saturday at 12 p.m. in the first round.

Hopkinton 2, Nashoba 1 — Sam Vasington scored the tying goal in the 26th minute, and Owen Schnur scored the winner in the 65th minute for the No. 14 Hillers (14-4-1) in their first-round victory.

Westwood 1, Westborough 0 — Kyle Hallehen scored the winner for the No. 17 Wolverines (9-5-3) in their first-round win over the No. 16 Rangers (9-8-1).

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 3, Greater Lowell 1 — After both teams scored within 30 seconds of each other seven minutes in, Brendan Ardito scored the winner 20 minutes later, and Nico Fanuele sealed the ticket to the next round for the No. 30 Cougars (11-8-2) in their preliminary round win. Austin Prep will play at No. 3 Norwell (16-0-2) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the first round.

Pittsfield 2, Auburn 1 (SO) — Senior Prince Thomas Kaku scored the decisive penalty for the No. 32 Generals (5-11-3) in their preliminary round win Pittsfield prevailed 5-4, in kicks to edge the No. 33 Rockets (11-6-2), and will play at No. 1 Belchertown (13-1-4) on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the first round.

Sandwich 6, Diman 0 — Senior Joey Morrison scored three times, and Owen Beaton, Jacob Sutton, and Braden Gilfoy found the back of the net as the No. 26 Blue Knights (6-6-4) cruised to a preliminary-round win.

Tantasqua 1, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Majed Simrin scored the winner in the 50th minute for the No. 14 Warriors (13-2-1) in their first-round win.

Division 4 State

Abington 1, Sturgis East 0 — Liam Murtagh converted a penalty kick with 25 minutes remaining to give the No. 29 Green Wave (5-10-3) their preliminary round win. No. 4 Frontier (12-2-4) will host Abington on Saturday in the first round.

Advanced Math and Science 3, Tyngsborough 2 — Jason Job (2 goals) and Cal Thompson (goal) scored for the No. 35 Eagles (7-6-4) over the No. 30 Tigers (6-11) in their preliminary round win. AMSA will play at No. 3 Rockland on Saturday (1 p.m.) in the first round.

Lunenburg 4, Trivium 1 — Cole Keefer (goal, assist), Brady Iovanni, Aidan Swift and Mason Whitcomb each scored for the No. 28 Blue Knights (10-3-4) in their preliminary round win. Lunenburg will play at No. 5 Cohasset (10-6-2) in the first round Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Mahar 7, St. Mary (Westfield) 1 — Dominic Whitman (5 goals), Lucas Boucher (goal), and Caleb Rodriguez (goal) scored for the No. 27 Senators (5-12) in their preliminary round win. Cole Johnson (3 assists), Liam O’Donnell (2 assists), and Lucas Isrow (assists) chipped in with helpers. Mahar will play at No. 6 West Bridgewater (16-2-1) on Saturday.

Oakmont 2, St. Mary’s 1 — Jack Cravedi scored the game-winner in overtime after Quinn Sugar had netted the equalizer in the 77th minute, and the No. 34 Spartans (11-6-1) rallied for the preliminary round win on the road.

Pope Francis 2, Littleton 1 — Sam Graham scored the winner, assisted by Jack Turmel, for the No. 10 Cardinals (7-9-3) in their first-round win.

Division 5 State

Saint Joseph Prep 2, McCann Tech 1 — Alberto Marmaris and Victor Mejia scored a goal apiece for the No. 24 Phoenix (16-1-1) in their preliminary round win. Saint Joseph Prep will play at No. 9 Lenox (5-10-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the first round.

Smith Academy 6, Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion 0 — Riley Intrator (2 goals, 2 assists), Ben Hudzik (2 goals), Logan Graves (goal, assist), and Cameron Zoroni (penalty kick) scored for the No. 22 Falcons (12-5-2) in their preliminary round win. Smith Academy will play at No. 11 Keefe Tech (11-4) on Saturday (noon) in the first round.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.