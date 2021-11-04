As a freshman at Boston College last year, Langford didn’t get the Atlantic Coast Conference experience he imagined. Not even the trip to Cameron Indoor Stadium, an ACC rite of passage, was the same. He pictured seeing coach Mike Krzyzewski with a sea of crazed fans behind him. That wasn’t the case.

The time in between, as college sports pushed through the COVID-19 pandemic, felt surreal.

The last time DeMarr Langford Jr. played in front of fans, he was still at Brewster Academy playing alongside Terrence Clark.

“Just walking in and seeing nobody, it almost seemed like a nightmare, really,” Langford said.

Eagles first-year men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant had the same thought flashing back to his trip with the College of Charleston to the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill last season and remembering seeing just two people.

“That was weird,” he said.

For women’s basketball senior guard Marnelle Garraud, that moment came when she stepped onto the floor before a game at Conte Forum and saw arena staff testing the sound levels for crowd noises that would play throughout the game.

“That was weird to me,” she said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way we’re actually going to do this.’”

Both teams will be able to put the unusual circumstances of a year ago behind them and embrace a return to normal as they prepare for the start of a new season on Tuesday. BC’s men open up against Dartmouth while the women face Harvard.

“We’ll all have to go through it together,” Grant said. “It’ll be nice to get some fannies back in the seats, get some energy in the building.”

For the men, the year will be something of a hard reset. Grant is taking the reins of team that went 4-16 last year (2-11 in the ACC). With four of their top five scorers from a year ago gone, the Eagles will be starting from the foundation under a new head coach.

They were picked to finish last in the ACC preseason poll. Grant didn’t mind.

Despite being picked to finish last in the ACC preseason media poll, BC's first-year men's coach Earl Grant embraced the challenge his team and staff face in exceeding those low expectations this season. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

“I’m glad I saw what I saw,” Grant said. “We only got one way to go. Can’t go no further down under the earth. So for me, it’s a good starting point. It’s a lot of opportunity with that. It isn’t the first time that I’ve been part of a team that had that number. So, hey, it is what it is. We’ve got a hill to climb. This first year, we can build a foundation and hopefully we can climb some and just keep pushing from there.”

Point guard Makai Ashton-Langford will be Grant’s extension on the floor, while Brevin Galloway, who followed Grant to BC after transferring from College of Charleston, has been the bridge that’s allowed the players and coach to get adjusted to each other.

“One of the biggest things I was worried about was just having that bond with the teammates in the locker room,” Galloway said. “But we’ve got a great group of guys. The coaches did a hell of a job recruiting everybody, making sure that we had a good team chemistry in the locker room, that we had good glue pieces in the locker room, too. So everybody’s been bonding. We got along pretty quick and I feel like you’ll be able to see that throughout the year.”

Eagles head coach Earl Grant presided over this team's conditioning drills at Power Gym. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Just two years ago, the women’s team had its sights on the NCAA tournament. They were 20-12, head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee was named ACC coach of the year and the Eagles made a run to the semifinals of the ACC tournament before the pandemic halted their run. They couldn’t regain that momentum when play resumed last season, going 7-12 (2-11 ACC).

Anchored by five seniors, including preseason first-team All-ACC forward Taylor Soule, the team can still sense a tournament berth within its grasp.

“When we think about it, I kind of become speechless because we were so close to that fairy tale ending,” Soule said. “We have that core group of five seniors that know what it’s like, what it takes to get there. We have an unbelievably talented team, great coaches that really all want the same thing.”

Led by senior guard Makayla Dickens, who last year ranked as the ACC’s second-best three-point shooter (45 percent), , the Eagles see themselves as a sharp-shooting team that will defend and rebound.

“Every team I’ve been on since I’ve been here has been a pretty good sharp-shooting team,” Dickens said. “I think this year more than ever, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

While the past might still sting for the women’s team, they’re going into this season optimistic about everything that’s in front of them, starting with what was missing for so long.

“It feels like forever since we had fans in the stands,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I think last year was an absolute debacle for us, meaning just emotionally, physically, never really being able to put a full team on the court.

“Not to make excuses, I don’t think last year was an indicative year of who we are, where this year, having a whole summer to prepare, and everybody also having that excitement because COVID does feel like it’s kind of hopefully getting into the past. And moving forward, it’s like they don’t take any day or time that we have for granted.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.