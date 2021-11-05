The Boston Music Awards announced its 2021 nominees Friday, with BIA, Clairo, Squirrel Flower, Frances Forever, and Millyz leading the way with the most nods.

The awards ceremony, to be held live and in person this year after last year’s virtual event, is set for Dec. 8 at Brighton Music Hall. It will be an 18+ event open to the public; proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test will be required. (For details, go to bostonmusicawards.com/tickets.)

The BMAs honor artists and others connected to the local music scene in more than three dozen categories. This year’s nominees for the top honor, Artist of the Year, represent a wide cross-section of genres and include last year’s winner, hip-hop artist BIA.