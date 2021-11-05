Another month, another David E. Kelley series commitment. Or so it seems, as the TV writer-producer continues to take on new projects even when his docket is stuffed.

His latest: A six-part miniseries based on the Tom Wolfe novel “A Man in Full.” And he’s teaming up with Regina King on the show. He will write and serve as showrunner, she will direct episodes, and they will both executive produce. King has directed the feature “One Night in Miami,” as well episodes of “This Is Us,” “Scandal,” “Shameless,” and “Insecure.”