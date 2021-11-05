Penn National Gaming, a part-owner of Barstool Sports, saw its stock price drop 21 percent Thursday after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Barstool president and Swampscott native David Portnoy, along with a weak quarterly earnings report.

A nearly 4,000-word Insider article published Thursday alleged that Portnoy had “violent and humiliating” sexual encounters with several women. Two sources, who used pseudonyms for fear of retaliation, detailed alleged incidents that happened in his Nantucket home in the summer of 2020.

Portnoy denied the allegations and responded by posting two videos to Twitter on Thursday defending himself and disparaging the article as a “hit piece.”