Penn National Gaming, a part-owner of Barstool Sports, saw its stock price drop 21 percent Thursday after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Barstool president and Swampscott native David Portnoy, along with a weak quarterly earnings report.
A nearly 4,000-word Insider article published Thursday alleged that Portnoy had “violent and humiliating” sexual encounters with several women. Two sources, who used pseudonyms for fear of retaliation, detailed alleged incidents that happened in his Nantucket home in the summer of 2020.
Portnoy denied the allegations and responded by posting two videos to Twitter on Thursday defending himself and disparaging the article as a “hit piece.”
Advertisement
According to the earnings report Thursday, the company’s third-quarter revenue climbed 34 percent to $1.51 billion, but its profit fell 65 percent to $86.1 million. Penn National lost about $2.6 billion in value, but its stock was back up about 9 percent in Friday morning trading.
In a statement, Penn National said the earnings miss was “impacted by Hurricane Ida and regional flare-ups of the Delta variant.”
Penn National, which operates casinos, racetracks, and online sports betting, bought a 36 percent stake in New York-based Barstool Sports in January 2020 for $163 million in cash and stock.
Now a sports and culture blog with a national following, Barstool was launched in 2003 with Boston roots. It has since diversified to include podcasts and merchandise.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.