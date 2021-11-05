DraftKings shares recovered after falling as much as 11 percent early Friday when the sports-betting shop reported third-quarter sales that missed Wall Street estimates, due in part to unfavorable NFL game outcomes.

Third-quarter revenue surged 60 percent to $212.8 million, and the sports-betting company adjusted its full-year sales forecast to a midpoint of $1.26 billion. Analysts were expecting $236.1 million in sales for the third quarter and $1.29 billion for the year.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said more of the favored teams won and there were fewer upsets at the start of the season. If the football games had gone the company’s way, revenue would have been $40 million higher in the quarter.