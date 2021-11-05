October’s job gains, which exceeded economists’ forecasts, followed a sharp drop in new hires in August and September, a time when the Delta variant was running rampant.

Employers added 531,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department said Friday , a solid pickup from the previous month that coincided with a decline in coronavirus cases. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 percent.

The latest employment data show a partial easing of the labor shortage that has hampered the economy. Rising wages, coupled with the end of extra federal jobless benefits in September, appear to be coaxing Americans back into the workforce. With more workers coming on board, some of the logistical snafus that have led to higher prices and product shortages may be resolved.

Advertisement

“We are really at an encouraging point right now,” said John Leer, chief economist at research firm Morning Consult. “The future path is clear, even though we may have some hiccups on the way.”

Here are some highlights from the October report:

--The increase in hiring was the biggest since July, when employers added almost 1.1 million jobs. At that time COVID cases were at their lowest since the early days of the pandemic. Still, job growth has averaged 442,000 over the past three months, compared with 641,000 in the first seven months of the year.

--Payrolls for August and September were revised higher by a combined 235,000 jobs, a sign that that the effect of Delta on the job market wasn’t a bad as initially thought.

--The leisure and hospital sector led the way, increasing employment by 164,000. But gains were seen across the board, with professional and business services, manufacturing, and transportation and warehousing also advancing. The one exception was local and state government education, which posted a combined loss of 65,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis. However, the pandemic has play havoc with the Labor Department’s adjustment method; on an non-adjusted basis, the local and state government education sectors added jobs last month.

Advertisement

--The labor force increased slightly last month, after contracting in September, as more people found jobs or started looking for work. However, the labor force participation rate, or percentage of the civilian population that is in the workforce, remained stuck at 61.6 percent. That is 1.7 percentage points below February 2020, before the pandemic hit, a significant gap.

--Average hourly wages increased 4.9 percent in October over the year earlier, compared with 4.6 percent in September. The rise in wages is good news for workers, but there is concern it may push prices higher as employers seek to offset the higher costs. Inflation is at its highest level in three decades, though the Federal Reserve said this week that the factors driving up prices are likely temporary and will ease the COVID fades.

And that’s the bottom line: The more successful we are containing COVID, the faster the job market will heal. Right now, there are 4.2 million fewer jobs than there were in February 2020, and 1.7 million more Americans classified as unemployed.









Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.